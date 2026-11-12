Miss Universe 2026: From France to Thailand, why countries are withdrawing ahead of November 24 finale

Ahead of the 75th Miss Universe 2026 finale in Puerto Rico on November 24, 2026, several contestants and national organisations have withdrawn from the competition. While some departures have happened due to franchise disputes, others have withdrawn due to physical and mental health struggles, as well as strict visa issues. If reports are to be believed, 17 countries have withdrawn from the contest that sees over 100 countries participating every year. Indianexpress.com has reached out to the Miss Universe Organization for a comment.

Who all have withdrawn?

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Recently, Miss Universe Austria Victoria Amerson took to Instagram to reveal that she has officially withdrawn from the competition owing to “multiple factors”. “But mainly I must remain true to myself and my own values and protect mental and physical health. The road ahead is beautiful and strong and full of pure light and less darkness. While I may not have the sash and crown, I have my strength and what I created for myself before the title came and that makes me a queen,” she said in a long post.