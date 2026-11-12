Miss Universe 2026: From France to Thailand, why countries are withdrawing ahead of November 24 finale

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Ahead of the 75th Miss Universe 2026 finale in Puerto Rico on November 24, 2026, several contestants and national organisations have withdrawn from the competition. While some departures have happened due to franchise disputes, others have withdrawn due to physical and mental health struggles, as well as strict visa issues. If reports are to be believed, 17 countries have withdrawn from the contest that sees over 100 countries participating every year. Indianexpress.com has reached out to the Miss Universe Organization for a comment.
Who all have withdrawn?
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
Recently, Miss Universe Austria Victoria Amerson took to Instagram to reveal that she has officially withdrawn from the competition owing to “multiple factors”. “But mainly I must remain true to myself and my own values and protect mental and physical health. The road ahead is beautiful and strong and full of pure light and less darkness. While I may not have the sash and crown, I have my strength and what I created for myself before the title came and that makes me a queen,” she said in a long post.
Meanwhile, Miss Universe Bulgaria Ana-Maria also withdrew from the pageant after she was involved in a car crash. The official statement read, “Due to a car crash, our radiant Miss Universe Bulgaria, Ana-Maria, is currently not in a physical condition that would allow her to participate in the upcoming finals.”
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The statement, on behalf of the Miss Universe Bulgaria Organisation, read, “For us, the health, safety, and full recovery of our titleholders stand above any title, crown, or pageant.”
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Miss Universe Morocco too withdrew due to “sudden financial and economic constraints”. Meanwhile, Miss Universe Maldives Aminath Yuin Mohamed withdrew from the competition for undisclosed reasons.
One of the biggest developments surrounding this year’s competition involves six Southeast Asian countries—Thailand, Vietnam, Laos, Singapore, Indonesia, and Malaysia—which will not participate because of a dispute over franchise agreements and licensing rights.
Visa/travel restrictions have stopped the participation of countries like Nepal, Angola, Zambia, the Republic of the Congo, and Saint Martin, while Zimbabwe’s participation continues to be in limbo.
Who is missing from the pageant
Miss Universe Saint Martin posted on Instagram, citing personal reasons. “After careful consideration and with a great deal of emotion, I would like to announce my decision to withdraw from my Miss Universe Journey. This decision, motivated by personal reasons, was not an easy one to make. I embraced this opportunity with immense gratitude and enthusiasm, fully aware of the significance and beauty of the experience that lay ahead,” the statement read on her Instagram.
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That’s not it.
Miss France Organization voluntarily withdrew, stating the international pageant’s recent direction no longer aligns with their values. “It was a matter of time. For over a hundred years, Miss France has been a synonym of elegance and true class. Unfortunately, the recent direction of Miss Universe, especially throughout the 2025 edition, reflected everything but those values. From the constant controversies and organizational dysfunctions to the growing accusations surrounding the criminal involvement of the pageant’s owners, the image of the competition has become increasingly damaging. At some point, protecting your reputation becomes more important than keeping a crown in the race. And Miss France clearly understood that,” the statement on the official handle read.
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The announcement sparked fresh discussion in the pageant community, as Miss Universe has continued to face criticism and controversy over the past few years. While the Miss Franze Organization did not elaborate extensively on the issues, it did reference the “numerous issues surrounding the 2025 edition” as one of the key reasons behind the decision.
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What happens to the national titleholders?
Notably, while the contestants are barred from competing at this pageant, they continue to retain their respective country titles.
Despite not participating this year, Vietnam will host the 76th Miss Universe 2027.
Where’s India?
Crowned on August 23, 2026, Miss Universe India 2026, Kaziah Liz Mejo, is representing the country and is currently in Puerto Rico for the preliminary rounds.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.