Sunday, Jan 15, 2023

Miss Universe 2022: USA’s R’Bonney Nola takes home the coveted crown

India's Divita Rai, who made it to the top 16, missed out on succeeding the 70th Miss Universe, Harnaaz Sandhu

Miss USA is crowned the 71st Miss Universe (Photo: R’Bonney Nola/ Instagram)
Miss Universe 2022: USA's R'Bonney Nola takes home the coveted crown
R’Bonney Gabriel, Miss USA 2022, was crowned Miss Universe on January 15 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Miss Venezuela and Miss Dominican Republic emerged as runner-ups.

India’s Divita Rai, who made it to the top 16, missed out on succeeding the 70th Miss Universe, Harnaaz Sandhu. The beauty pageant took place at the Ernest N Morial Convention Center, New Orleans, Louisiana, where women from 84 countries participated for the title.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Miss Universe (@missuniverse) 

R’Bonney is an eco-friendly fashion designer, model, and sewing instructor. “She attributes her opportunistic outlook to her upbringing immersed in the arts, sports, and travel. As a high-school volleyball player who pivoted to fashion, she quickly fell in love with constructing designs with fabrics and textiles at the young age of 15. At the University of North Texas, she earned a Bachelor’s degree in Fashion Design with a Minor in Fibers in 2018. She is currently CEO of her own sustainable clothing line, R’Bonney Nola,” the official website of Miss Universe states.

She is the first Filipino-American to win Miss USA.

First published on: 15-01-2023 at 10:41 IST
