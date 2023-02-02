Miss Russia Anna Linnikova recalls being ‘avoided’, ‘shunned’ by fellow contestants at Miss Universe pageant

Amid the backdrop of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, Miss Russia Anna Linnikova reflected upon her experience of participating in the recently-concluded Miss Universe pageant, which was won by R’Bonney Gabriel. In an interview with Evening Moscow, Linnikova revealed that the competition was “very difficult” and that she “continues to receive threats” from Ukrainians on social media.

She said that the pageant not just allowed her to make new friends, but also tested her “stamina” and “strength of mind”. She said, “I received a lot of flattering comments, the essence of which is that I adequately represented Russia in the international arena. Despite all the difficulties.”

However, Linnikova admitted that the experience was “very difficult” for her. “From the very beginning, I faced a continuous stream of insults and threats from Ukrainian social media users. Especially unpleasant were the negative comments from longtime acquaintances from Ukraine. And many others avoided me and shunned me simply by learning about my origins. And the girls from Ukraine and Switzerland generally ran from me like fire!” she said.

It was, however, Miss Venezuela who made the biggest impression on Linnikova with her kindness and sensitivity. “Perhaps it was this energy and charisma that helped her take second place,” she said.

The contestant further claimed that “everything related to the top 16 stage has an exclusively political context” and that her not reaching the final stage of the tournament was not affected by the quality of her performance.

“For the entire period of its holding, there was only one winner from Russia, and she subsequently lost her crown … I think that everyone was convinced of this with their own eyes. Oksana Fedorova (Miss Universe – 2002. – “VM” ) really performed well, but no one still knows the reason why she was deprived of the crown. I admit that it was not without politics. Bias cannot be overlooked – an American and a Ukrainian won in two nominations, which is very symbolic,” she added.

The interviewer then asked Linnikova about Miss Ukraine who refused to stand next to her in a group photo. “It is a pity that she did not want to communicate with me only because of my nationality. I tried to make contact, but all efforts were in vain. Everyone saw Victoria’s demonstrative behaviour — this is her choice, and I do not hold a grudge. By the way, the ignorance on the part of the contestant from Switzerland is due to the Ukrainian roots of her mother,” she said.

Talking about the threats she received from Ukrainians, Miss Russia that she was “really scared” for her life “because there were threats of physical violence” on the condition that she goes on stage. “Then I calmed down a little, realising that such words have no real power. Now I am travelling around America and for security reasons I once again do not disclose my exact coordinates,” she said.

Despite the difficulties, Linnikova called the journey “an unforgettable experience”. “Albeit with an abundance of negative moments, I regard my participation as a very bright adventure,” she concluded.

