Snatch vs. clean and jerk: What these weightlifting moves do to your body

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Mirabai Chanu recently won silver in the women’s 49kg category at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, completing her collection of major international medals. She also became India’s first Asian Games weightlifting medallist since Karnam Malleswari won silver in Bangkok in 1998.
The Tokyo Olympic silver medallist produced a total lift of 198kg, registering 87kg in the snatch and 111kg in the clean and jerk. Chanu began with an 83kg snatch before successfully lifting 85kg and 87kg, putting herself in medal contention. She then delivered 111kg in the clean and jerk to secure silver.
We spoke to an expert to know more about snatch vs. clean and jerk and what it can do to your body.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
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All about snatch vs. clean and jerk
Sumit Dubey, fitness expert and the founder of Sumit Dubey Fitness (SDF) says, “Walk into any weightlifting gym and you’ll hear these two lifts talked about like they’re cousins. But they’re not. They train your body in genuinely different ways, and if you’re picking one to build your training around, it’s worth knowing what you’re actually signing up for.”
Explaining the two, he says that the snatch is the faster, more unforgiving of the two.
“Bar goes from the floor to overhead in one continuous pull, no stopping at the shoulders. That means your body has to produce enormous force in a very short window, and your shoulders, wrists, and hips need to move through positions that most people’s bodies simply aren’t used to. It’s brutal on mobility. Tight shoulders or a stiff thoracic spine will show up immediately here — you’ll feel it before you ever load real weight.”
The clean and jerk breaks the same job into two lifts instead of one.
“First you clean the bar to your shoulders, then you jerk it overhead. Because there’s a pause in between, you can move more total weight than you can in the snatch. That’s why in competition, the clean and jerk numbers are always higher. It leans harder on raw strength — legs, hips, upper back — while still asking for good technique, just not quite the same razor’s-edge precision the snatch demands,” he says.
So what does each one actually do to your body over time?
Here is what Sumit says:
- Train the snatch a lot, and you’ll likely notice your shoulder mobility and hip flexibility improve, simply because the lift forces you into those ranges over and over. Your nervous system also gets faster — snatch training builds explosive speed and coordination in a way few other lifts can touch.
- Lean into the clean and jerk, and you’ll build raw pulling and pushing strength, plus serious core stability from bracing under a heavy bar twice in one lift. Your legs and back tend to get the biggest boost here.
- Here’s the catch, though — both lifts are technical, and technical means risky if you rush them. Bad positioning under load is how people hurt backs, wrists, and shoulders.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.