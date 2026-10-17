Snatch vs. clean and jerk: What these weightlifting moves do to your body

Mirabai Chanu recently won silver in the women’s 49kg category at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, completing her collection of major international medals. She also became India’s first Asian Games weightlifting medallist since Karnam Malleswari won silver in Bangkok in 1998.

The Tokyo Olympic silver medallist produced a total lift of 198kg, registering 87kg in the snatch and 111kg in the clean and jerk. Chanu began with an 83kg snatch before successfully lifting 85kg and 87kg, putting herself in medal contention. She then delivered 111kg in the clean and jerk to secure silver.

We spoke to an expert to know more about snatch vs. clean and jerk and what it can do to your body.