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Mira Kapoor recently shared her perspective on how wellness and sustainability go hand in hand. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter India on the green carpet at the 2026 Earthshot Prize, she reflected on what the two concepts mean today. “I think it’s about the choices we make. The food which we choose to eat every day, the habits, how much we want to move… and staying consistent with that. I think even something like encouraging our children to be more mindful… giving them habits they can take with them as they grow. I think wellness is a byproduct of good habits for your body, and sustainability is for the Earth,” the entrepreneur said.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
“Air pollution, contaminated water, food quality, and environmental degradation can all influence health outcomes, particularly in children, whose respiratory and immune systems are still developing. Exposure to poor air quality can increase the risk of respiratory infections, worsen asthma symptoms, and affect lung development. Therefore, creating cleaner and healthier surroundings is not just an environmental responsibility but also an important public health priority,” said Goyal.
Parents can introduce environmental awareness through simple everyday practices. “One important step is teaching children to avoid unnecessary food wastage. Planning meals, serving age-appropriate portions and encouraging children to take only as much food as they can comfortably eat can help develop mindful eating habits while reducing food waste,” shared Goyal.
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Food choices can also become an opportunity to teach sustainability. “Introducing seasonal and locally available fruits and vegetables, reducing excessive dependence on highly packaged foods and incorporating more plant-based meals can support both nutritional health and environmentally responsible consumption. A diet rich in vegetables, fruits, whole grains, pulses, nuts and seeds provides essential fibre, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants while generally having a lower environmental footprint than diets heavily dependent on resource-intensive animal products,” Goyal shared with indianexpress.com.
Another important habit is encouraging children to carry reusable water bottles, avoid single-use plastics and understand the importance of conserving water and electricity. “Parents can also involve children in growing small kitchen gardens, washing vegetables and preparing simple meals. Such activities help children develop a better connection with food and understand where it comes from,” said Goyal.
Outdoor physical activity is equally important, as it supports physical fitness, bone development, mental well-being and healthy sleep patterns. “However, on days with poor air quality, parents should monitor local air pollution levels and limit prolonged outdoor exertion when necessary,” emphasised Goyal.
Sustainability should not be introduced to children as a set of restrictions but as a natural part of everyday living. “Small, consistent habits practised at home can shape healthier individuals who are more conscious of their food choices, surroundings and responsibility towards the environment,” said Goyal.
Mira, who is married to actor Shahid Kapoor, also drew attention at the event for her royal-blue, midriff-baring gown that left her stretch marks visible. While some social media users praised her for not concealing the marks, calling them a natural part of motherhood and celebrating body confidence, others criticised her for airbrushing her Instagram pictures.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.