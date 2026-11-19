Mira Kapoor recently shared her perspective on how wellness and sustainability go hand in hand. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter India on the green carpet at the 2026 Earthshot Prize, she reflected on what the two concepts mean today. “I think it’s about the choices we make. The food which we choose to eat every day, the habits, how much we want to move… and staying consistent with that. I think even something like encouraging our children to be more mindful… giving them habits they can take with them as they grow. I think wellness is a byproduct of good habits for your body, and sustainability is for the Earth,” the entrepreneur said.

Taking a cue from Mira’s insight about wellness and sustainability, we reached out to consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal, who agreed that from a nutrition and public health perspective, environmental health and human health are closely interconnected.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine. “Air pollution, contaminated water, food quality, and environmental degradation can all influence health outcomes, particularly in children, whose respiratory and immune systems are still developing. Exposure to poor air quality can increase the risk of respiratory infections, worsen asthma symptoms, and affect lung development. Therefore, creating cleaner and healthier surroundings is not just an environmental responsibility but also an important public health priority,” said Goyal. Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads. Parents can introduce environmental awareness through simple everyday practices. “One important step is teaching children to avoid unnecessary food wastage. Planning meals, serving age-appropriate portions and encouraging children to take only as much food as they can comfortably eat can help develop mindful eating habits while reducing food waste,” shared Goyal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor)

Food choices can also become an opportunity to teach sustainability. “Introducing seasonal and locally available fruits and vegetables, reducing excessive dependence on highly packaged foods and incorporating more plant-based meals can support both nutritional health and environmentally responsible consumption. A diet rich in vegetables, fruits, whole grains, pulses, nuts and seeds provides essential fibre, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants while generally having a lower environmental footprint than diets heavily dependent on resource-intensive animal products,” Goyal shared with indianexpress.com.

Another important habit is encouraging children to carry reusable water bottles, avoid single-use plastics and understand the importance of conserving water and electricity. “Parents can also involve children in growing small kitchen gardens, washing vegetables and preparing simple meals. Such activities help children develop a better connection with food and understand where it comes from,” said Goyal.

Outdoor physical activity is equally important, as it supports physical fitness, bone development, mental well-being and healthy sleep patterns. “However, on days with poor air quality, parents should monitor local air pollution levels and limit prolonged outdoor exertion when necessary,” emphasised Goyal.

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What does sustainability mean to you? (Photo: Freepik) What does sustainability mean to you? (Photo: Freepik)

Sustainability should not be introduced to children as a set of restrictions but as a natural part of everyday living. “Small, consistent habits practised at home can shape healthier individuals who are more conscious of their food choices, surroundings and responsibility towards the environment,” said Goyal.

Mira, who is married to actor Shahid Kapoor, also drew attention at the event for her royal-blue, midriff-baring gown that left her stretch marks visible. While some social media users praised her for not concealing the marks, calling them a natural part of motherhood and celebrating body confidence, others criticised her for airbrushing her Instagram pictures.

“Why did you edit those pictures and remove the stretch marks? For once, I thought we were finally seeing celebrities being unapologetically real and embracing their natural bodies. You had a chance to normalise reality, and instead chose to sell us another edited fantasy. Disappointing, yet again,” one wrote, while another remarked, “ I wish this photo was not photoshopped”, while yet another remarked, “No no no no!!! So many women were admiring you for being brave and showing off your stretch marks because they can finally relate to you and feel the confidence that you are projecting out to very natural women. This makes me so sad.”

A more compassionate comment read, “The stretch marks made you stand out and made us folks believe in reality. You slayed but didn’t have to edit them out ❤️”.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.