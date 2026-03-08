‘Is it going under your pillow or should it go in the bank?’: Mira Kapoor’s masterclass in raising money-smart kids

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
Mira Kapoor is making sure her children — Misha and Zain — are financially literate from a young age. From hosting bake sales to investing the money their grandmother gives them, Mira Kapoor’s kids are not just being handed wads of cash; they are learning how to make money work for them in the long run. Speaking at an event in Mumbai, the wellness entrepreneur shared how regular conversations about finances look like in their household.
“Talking to her about money, whether nani has given her an envelope, ‘What are you going to do with it?’ ‘Is it going under your pillow or should it go in the bank?’ If given to the bank, what happens to the money inside? She recently opened a bakery booth, and I helped her understand how much money she has gotten as a loan from me, how much she needs to make a profit,” she said at the Vogue Values: Women of Excellence, quoting a conversation with her daughter.
According to Mukesh Pandey, Director of Rupyaa Paisa, money saved can be efficiently allocated to long-term value and stability.
Investing in a mutual fund, a retirement plan, or a high-yield savings account can build the foundation for financial independence.” Budgeting allows youth to sort personal finances and chip money saved into skill-based courses, trainings, certificates, and even build starter capital for entrepreneurial ventures,” he said. This is important because many young people need not only to save but also to build emergency funds to address unexpected challenges with confidence.
According to Pandey, our financial journey requires more than earning and saving money; it demands a strategic plan for managing that wealth, mitigating risks, and making informed choices. In the era of economic instability, cyber-attacks, and constantly evolving investment opportunities, financial literacy will prove to be your greatest asset.
Here are five fundamental financial principles to protect your money and help you achieve financial independence.
A properly designed budget is the backbone of financial stability. The 50/30/20 rule should be practised in making money management decisions. This rule allocates 50 per cent of income to necessities, 30 per cent to discretionary spending, and 20 per cent to savings and investments. Use digital tools and fintech applications to track your expenses and better money management.
An emergency fund can come in fathomless handy when you have to make healthcare visits, or there is a loss of income. Financial experts recommend maintaining three to six months’ worth of living expenses in a highly liquid, interest-bearing account. This ensures you don’t resort to high-interest debt during a crisis.
Strong credit (generally 750+) is imperative for favourable loan terms and interest rates. A good credit profile is maintained by monitoring the credit utilisation ratio (preferably below 30%), paying bills on time, and avoiding unnecessary debt accumulation. This practice will ensure your financial credibility.
Investing is essential for capital growth and achieving financial independence. Risk is minimised by diversifying across asset classes such as equities, bonds, mutual funds, and ETFs (Exchange-Traded Funds). Investing for the long term, using the principles of compounding returns and asset allocation, will generate wealth efficiently.
Insurance is the first major risk management tool. Having health insurance, life insurance (especially term insurance), and disability coverage protects one’s finances in case of unforeseen events. Evaluating premiums versus coverage, policy exclusions, and claim settlement ratios will help ensure you select the right option.
According to Pandey, understanding these financial fundamentals helps ensure a smooth path to long-term security and prosperity. Budgeting, liquidity, credit management, minimum investment, and adequate insurance will help you confidently tread along the path of personal finance with ease. Taking proactive steps today will pave the way for future financial freedom.
Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial or investment advice. Individual financial situations vary, and readers are advised to consult a qualified financial planner, advisor, or mental health professional before making financial decisions.