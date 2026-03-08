‘Is it going under your pillow or should it go in the bank?’: Mira Kapoor’s masterclass in raising money-smart kids

Mira Kapoor is making sure her children — Misha and Zain — are financially literate from a young age. From hosting bake sales to investing the money their grandmother gives them, Mira Kapoor’s kids are not just being handed wads of cash; they are learning how to make money work for them in the long run. Speaking at an event in Mumbai, the wellness entrepreneur shared how regular conversations about finances look like in their household.

“Talking to her about money, whether nani has given her an envelope, ‘What are you going to do with it?’ ‘Is it going under your pillow or should it go in the bank?’ If given to the bank, what happens to the money inside? She recently opened a bakery booth, and I helped her understand how much money she has gotten as a loan from me, how much she needs to make a profit,” she said at the Vogue Values: Women of Excellence, quoting a conversation with her daughter.