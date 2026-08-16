‘My skin has not always been like this’: Mira Kapoor recalls battle with post-makeup acne

Mira Kapoor candidly confesses that she has struggled with post-makeup acne for years: a few hours of glam that leaves weeks of acne, congestion and the dreadful marks in its wake. Sharing real pictures of post-shoot and post-event days, the entrepreneur detailed her experience with post-makeup breakouts:

‘My skin has not always been like this. It’s actually very sensitive to lots of different ingredients, which causes my skin to get congested very easily. So, even when I’m going for an event or a shoot, I’m just dreading the next three or four days because something is going to pop up,” Kapoor shared in her latest Instagram video. “And then it takes weeks to bring the acne down, to get your skin feeling back to normal again. That is what happens with conventional makeup. It ruins your skin barrier,” she further elaborated.