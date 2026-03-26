Mira Kapoor on being present, maintaining balance, and spending time with her kids: ‘That’s when they tell me…’

Mira Kapoor, 31, recently opened up about finding balance as a woman who wears multiple hats. While admitting that it is difficult to find time for self-care activities like workouts, she shared that the key is to be present in the moment, no matter what you are doing. “Everyone is trying to balance and be their best self and be present. I like to spend 20 minutes with my kids before they go to sleep. That’s when they tell me what’s happening in their lives without even asking. It gives me an insight into what’s happening in their lives,” Mira, who is married to actor Shahid Kapoor, told Masoom Minawala on her YouTube podcast.

Mira’s reflection on presence and balance offers a window into something every modern parent is silently struggling with: the pressure to “have it all,” stay productive, stay fit, stay emotionally available, raise mindful children, maintain relationships, and somehow remain centred through it all. “What stands out in her words is not the celebrity context. It is the reminder that conscious presence is more nourishing for a child than a perfectly managed routine,” said Delnna Rrajesh, psychotherapist and life coach.

Being present for 20 minutes is often more healing for a child than being physically present with them the entire day, she stressed. “Those small windows of undistracted time become emotional check-ins. Children open up when they feel unobserved, unhurried and safe. They reveal their inner worlds in the gaps between activities, not in structured conversations,” said Delnna.

This is where modern parents often get caught. In the rush to give their children everything, they sometimes forget that children thrive on attuned presence, not perfection. “Children first need an emotionally available adult, not a high-performing one,” said Delnna.

Bedtime moments create a gentle environment where children share organically. “The absence of interrogation builds trust and encourages deeper emotional expression over time,” said Dr Chandni Tugnait, psychotherapist, founder, and director of Gateway of Healing.

Why these small pockets of presence matter:

Children regulate through connection. Even 10 minutes of calm, attuned interaction can reduce a child’s emotional intensity and build trust. It teaches emotional literacy. Children learn to name and process feelings when they sense that their parent is genuinely listening.

It strengthens psychological safety. When a child knows they can speak without being judged or interrupted, they naturally share their fears, joys and confusions.

Mira Kapoor likes to spend time with the kids (Photo: Mira Kapoor/Instagram) Mira Kapoor likes to spend time with the kids (Photo: Mira Kapoor/Instagram)

It reduces parental guilt. Parents who slow down and offer mindful presence feel less overwhelmed because they are meeting the real emotional need.

A gentle reminder for parents in their 20s, 30s and 40s. “You do not have to be everywhere. You only need to be here properly. You do not need to optimise every minute. You only need to return to the moment you are in. You do not need to excel at every role. You only need to honour the role that life is asking for right now,” expressed Delnna.

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For working adults, this ritual is also a mental reset, affirmed Dr Tugnait. “It shifts them from the intensity of professional life into the emotional warmth of family life, reducing burnout,” said Dr Tugnait.

Instead of chasing balance, build micro anchors of presence:

*Put your phone away for 10 minutes during conversations

*Sit beside your child during homework, even if you are silent

*Share a small nighttime ritual together

*Do one everyday activity slowly, without multitasking

These simple practices rewire the nervous system, strengthen the parent-child bond and teach children one priceless lesson: Love is not measured in hours.