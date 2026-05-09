Mira Kapoor is ‘currently doing a skin fast;’ dermatologist shares 3 essentials you must never skip

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Mira Kapoor’s latest update in her Instagram series ‘Mira Mira On The Wall’, featuring candid reflections about skincare and wellness, reveals that she is “currently doing a skin fast.” But what exactly does the term mean?
A concept that gained popularity through minimalist skincare movements and is often compared to intermittent fasting for the body, the practice of skin fasting requires people to stop using strong active ingredients, which include retinol, AHAs, BHAs and vitamin C for several days, or they can choose to use only cleanser, moisturiser and sunscreen.
Dr Priyanka Kuri, Consultant – Dermatology, Aster Whitefield Hospitals, explains that this skincare trend requires people to cut back on their skincare routine. The practice allows skin barrier protection to work because it needs time to recover its normal operation.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
According to the expert, dermatologists believe the idea stems from concerns that excessive layering of products may disrupt the skin barrier, leading to irritation and increased sensitivity.
Quoting research and clinical observations, Dr Kuri notes that people with sensitive skin or overtreated skin conditions can benefit from using basic skincare products. In fact, research on fasting combined with skin biology studies shows that decreased inflammation results in improved skin hydration and accelerated skin healing through the body’s autophagy mechanisms, and its ability to decrease oxidative stress.
“A 2023 study on fasting-mimicking diets even demonstrated improvement in skin hydration together with better skin texture,” she shares.
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However, she points to the fact that existing scientific evidence does not support that completely stopping skincare treatments can lead to skin restoration.
“Most dermatologists support controlled skin fasting which allows patients to stop using irritating products, but they must continue using essential skincare products like sunscreen and barrier-repair moisturizers,” Dr Kuri tells indianexpress.com.
She warns that skin fasting should not be done by people in their 20s because the practice does not apply to every individual. “People with healthy skin who maintain balanced routines should not stop using all their products because this decision will not provide them with significant advantages,” she adds.
Dr Kuri opines that social media skincare trends have driven younger adults to overuse exfoliants together with acids and various active ingredients. And as such, product overload reduction will help restore the skin barrier while decreasing redness, acne flare-ups and dryness.
“Dermatologists emphasize that skincare needs to be tailored to individual needs instead of following current trends. Patients who have acne or rosacea, eczema or pigmentation issues must continue their treatment until their doctor permits them to stop their medication,” she warns, adding that just like her, majority of experts believe that people should simplify their skincare routines — because this approach provides better results than total product abandonment.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.