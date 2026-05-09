Mira Kapoor is ‘currently doing a skin fast;’ dermatologist shares 3 essentials you must never skip

Mira Kapoor’s latest update in her Instagram series ‘Mira Mira On The Wall’, featuring candid reflections about skincare and wellness, reveals that she is “currently doing a skin fast.” But what exactly does the term mean?

A concept that gained popularity through minimalist skincare movements and is often compared to intermittent fasting for the body, the practice of skin fasting requires people to stop using strong active ingredients, which include retinol, AHAs, BHAs and vitamin C for several days, or they can choose to use only cleanser, moisturiser and sunscreen.

Dr Priyanka Kuri, Consultant – Dermatology, Aster Whitefield Hospitals, explains that this skincare trend requires people to cut back on their skincare routine. The practice allows skin barrier protection to work because it needs time to recover its normal operation.