Friday, Jan 20, 2023
‘Here’s to being present and one with yourself’: Mira Kapoor is ‘finally back to yoga’

"Even though I'm not as flexible as I used to be, or as clean with my asanas, the feeling of wholesomeness and presence that the practice gives me is what I needed," Mira Kapoor added

mira kapoorMira Kapoor resumes yoga practice (Source: Mira Kapoor/Instagram)
Mira Kapoor believes in sharing tidbits about her daily life — from fitness and fashion to food and beauty — with her social media family on the regular. But in the last few months, much to her fans’ chagrin, she had limited her updates, especially those about wellness and fitness. But looks like Mira is back, as she recently took to her Instagram Stories to share that she has finally resumed yoga after a gap of three months.

Also Read |Mira Kapoor likes to do these three things after waking up in the morning

“Finally back to yoga. The last three months have been hectic, both physically and mentally. Being someone who ‘usually keeps it together’, my mind was all over the place. I felt like I was ticking the boxes and getting on, days on end without being present,” she shared.

mira kapoor Mira Kapoor penned a note (Source: Mira Kapoor/Instagram Stories)

Mira, a fitness enthusiast, added: “Even though I’m not as flexible as I used to be, or as clean with my asanas, the feeling of wholesomeness and presence that the practice gives me is what I needed. Here’s to being present and being one with yourself.”

Accompanying the caption were pictures of Mira performing certain stretches and asanas.

Mira Kapoor Mira Kapoor is busy with her yoga practice (Source: Mira Kapoor/Instagram Stories)

While each person’s journey with yoga or any other fitness activity is unique and different, Mitabh Saud, a certified yoga expert, is of the opinion that yoga is a great way to start when  resuming one’s fitness regime after a break. “Our body anatomy is such that when we take a break from exercise, it becomes stiff and the endurance level dips. Therefore, it becomes extremely important to recondition the body when restarting. A lot of people make the mistake of jumping into their usual routine immediately after a long break leading to injuries. This is where yoga can be of great help,” Saud told indianexpress.com.

That is because yoga, by design, is more focused towards wellness and flexibility. Therefore, over a period of time, yoga has emerged as a “holistic solution to wellness and body flexibility”. “It creates the perfect harmony between the body and mind helping us to live our life to the fullest,” shared Saud.

Also Read |‘Yoga doesn’t have to be perfect’: Mira Kapoor doing Surya Namaskar on the beach is inspiring

What is the ideal way to resume practice after a gap?

While starting after a long gap, Saud recommends a light set of ‘forward bending’ and ‘backward bending’ asanas.

“In a forward bending set, asanas like Paschimottasana (back stretching pose) and Padahastasana (hand to foot pose) can provide good flexibility to the body. In the backward bending set, asanas like Bhujangsana (Cobra Pose), Saral Dhanurasana (Easy Bow Pose) and Setu asana (bridge pose) are very useful to open up the body. People who have been exercising and doinf yoga for a long time can start with Suryanamaskar after warm-up. Suryanamaskar is a set of 12 asanas that are designed to work on the entire body and can do wonders if done with proper breathing sequence,” Saud said.

