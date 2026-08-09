Mira Kapoor says achieving Korean glass skin in India is ‘very unrealistic’

Mira Kapoor, founder of beauty and skincare brand Akind Beauty, recently raised a pertinent question that would stop most skincare enthusiasts in their tracks. “Is it just me, or is the Korean glass skin trend very unrealistic?” she asks in her latest Instagram video, referring to the dewy, poreless complexion Koreans are famous for.

“Don’t get me wrong, it looks beautiful. Super clear, poreless, reflective finish, but can it really be a beauty goal in our weather?” she further adds. While people keep piling on layers of products on their skin, Kapoor wonders whether there is a limit to its absorption. She writes in the caption of her post that trends might fade, but healthy skin is always in.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

The entrepreneur believes skincare isn’t a race to perfection. “Build the basics, stay consistent, and let healthy skin do the talking,” she shares in her latest Instagram post.

The dangers of glass skin

Dr Satish Bhatia, board-certified dermatologist in Mumbai, says every few weeks a new “glass skin” recipe makes the rounds, but “you should not blindly copy every step a celebrity follows, as such skin ideals are often unattainable due to differing skin type and tone, and can lead to body dissatisfaction.”

Like Mira Kapoor also said, he believes the real goal is to understand what actually keeps skin healthy. “What looks good under makeup, filters, studio lighting, and professional treatments may not always suit everyday skin,” he tells indianexpress.com.

According to him, one good thing about her skincare routine is the “focus on hydration and protecting the skin barrier”. Honestly, that is where most good skincare begins.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akind (@akindbeauty)

So, what goes into healthy skin?

“Healthy glowing skin usually does not come from expensive products alone. It comes from doing the basics consistently — using a gentle face wash, applying moisturiser regularly, sleeping well, drinking enough water, using sunscreen daily, and getting professional treatments only when needed,” Dr Bhatia shares, adding that only after the skin barrier becomes stable should you add treatments for pigmentation, acne, pores, or ageing.

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A few things first. Dr Bhatia suggests doing a patch test on your inner arm, especially if your skin runs sensitive. “Don’t leave it on past fifteen minutes. And because acids makes skin more sun-reactive, sunscreen the next morning isn’t optional,” he warns, adding that you should skip add-ins like raw lemon as they sting and push up sensitivity.

While the odd face mask can offer certain benefits for healthy skin, particularly hydration, exfoliation and oil control, he reiterates that it is not a substitute for professional dermatological treatments, a consistent skincare routine and proper nutrition.

In conclusion, Dr Bhatia says that glass skin look comes from a settled routine and holistic approach, not a single sitting. “If breakouts or pigmentation keep returning, see an aesthetic expert before piling on more home remedies,” he concludes.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.