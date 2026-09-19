Mini Mathur, Salman Khan and the ‘intimidating woman’ stereotype: ‘I didn’t like that comment’

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Mini Mathur recently opened up about her experience on Alliance, including Salman Khan’s appearance on the reality show and his comment about her husband, filmmaker Kabir Khan, being “scared” of her.
Speaking about Salman’s visit to the Alliance house, Mini said she enjoyed having him around and watching the other contestants react to his presence. “It was so enjoyable to watch the rest of the house sit with their mouths open and their jaws on the floor saying, ‘This is real. Somebody pinch me. The Salman Khan is sitting with us sipping coffee,’” she said.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
She added that Salman’s presence came at a crucial point in the show, just days before the finale. “We just needed that kind of energy in the house two days, three days before the finale. He shared a lot of his personal experiences, gave Su a boost and joked around with a whole lot of us. It was nice to have that crazy energy in the house,” Mini said.
However, she admitted she wasn’t entirely comfortable with Salman’s remark about Kabir being scared of her. “I, of course, adore him and it was wonderful to hear him say that. You know, of course, I didn’t like that comment,” she told Nayandeep Rakshit.
Mathur explained that she had largely been seen as “Kabir’s better half” and appreciated that her stint on the show allowed Salman to see another side of her personality. “I was always like Kabir’s better half, and so I’m glad that he got to see a side of me that he hadn’t before,” she said.
The comment also raises questions about how people perceive women’s confidence and assertiveness. Dr Rimpa Sarkar, PhD, Founder, Sentier Wellness, Mumbai, said that describing a woman as intimidating or someone a man should be “scared” of, even in jest, can reinforce stereotypes around women’s behaviour.
“When a woman is described as intimidating or as someone a man should be ‘scared’ of, even when intended humorously, it can reinforce the idea that confidence, assertiveness, or having strong opinions are undesirable qualities in women,” Dr Rimpa explained.
She added that such remarks can have a wider impact when made by influential personalities. “Healthy relationships and workplaces should allow women to be assertive without framing those qualities as something men need to fear,” she said.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.