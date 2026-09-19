Mini Mathur, Salman Khan and the ‘intimidating woman’ stereotype: ‘I didn’t like that comment’

Mini Mathur recently opened up about her experience on Alliance, including Salman Khan’s appearance on the reality show and his comment about her husband, filmmaker Kabir Khan, being “scared” of her.

Speaking about Salman’s visit to the Alliance house, Mini said she enjoyed having him around and watching the other contestants react to his presence. “It was so enjoyable to watch the rest of the house sit with their mouths open and their jaws on the floor saying, ‘This is real. Somebody pinch me. The Salman Khan is sitting with us sipping coffee,’” she said.

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