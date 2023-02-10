‘Prioritise yourself; everything will fall in line’: Mini Mathur shares fitness mantra

It is extremely easy to set fitness goals but can get equally difficult to realise them if one does not work hard enough, in a consistent and diligent way. But if you have decided to change that this year, Mini Mathur is here with some much-needed fitness inspiration. The TV host and actor took to social media and shared that she took some time off social media to focus on her health and fitness.

“Took 3 weeks off social media to focus on what’s been holding me back. From lots of places. Is it fear? Is it a loss of self-belief? Is it a lack of will? Am I ageing? Of course, I am! But why should I let that dictate how I feel inside and how much I can do with my body? The one thing I want to do this year is to show up for myself. And believe that it’s never too late to get where you want to go. And I’m loving my resolve so far,” Mathur, 47, wrote on Instagram.

In the video compilation, the Mind the Malhotras actor can be seen doing cardio, strength training, body weight training and more.

“To those who are feeling that your socks are sliding inside your shoes…just show up…Prioritise yourself. Everything will fall in line,” Mathur added, talking about her ‘new beginnings”.

However, this is not the first time the former MTV host has impressed us with her commitment to fitness. Don’t believe us? Take a look below:

Mini Mathur shares her weight loss journey. (Source: Mini Mathur/Instagram) Mini Mathur shares her weight loss journey. (Source: Mini Mathur/Instagram)

To understand the right balance between diet and exercise, we reached out to Fauziya Ansari, a nutritionist and dietitian at Apollo Spectra, who told indianexpress.com that the key to good health is a combination of the two. The expert further listed a few measures that can help you get back on track after a break.

Exercise more

You need to make an effort to return to your regular schedule or start a new exercise programme when the holiday season is over. It’s typical to put on a few pounds during the holiday season, especially if you have constantly binge eaten. Exercise is, therefore, essential for your body to detox itself once you plan to resume your regular routine. Always start with easier workouts rather than jumping onto challenging ones because doing so might shock your body.

Avoid consuming processed sugar

Even if sugar tastes delicious to your taste buds, you must avoid refined and processed foods.

Increase your fibre intake

This green smoothie is Mini Mathur’s go-to breakfast (Source: Mini Mathur/Instagram Stories) This green smoothie is Mini Mathur’s go-to breakfast (Source: Mini Mathur/Instagram Stories)

Fibre-rich foods are essential for maintaining a healthy gastrointestinal tract. Beans, lentils, chia seeds, orange, green peas, banana, pear, apple, carrot, cauliflower, oats, quinoa, pistachios, and almonds are a few of the plant-based foods available.

Eating light

Light, regular meals are easier to digest for your digestive system.

“Several home-cooked Indian dishes that are flavorful and light include sambar rice, poha, dal rice, and kadhi roti. Additionally, meals made from plants are generally lighter than ones made from animals. So adjust as necessary,” Ansari said.

