Mini Mathur opens up about turning her ‘fight mode on to have the fittest body’

Mini Mathur needs no introduction, especially when it comes to her unwavering commitment to fitness. As such, the 47-year-old who recently revealed that she is on a mission to become the best version of herself penned another inspiring note on fitness in a post on Instagram. Take a look.

“So, far I have never had to work hard at being fit. I could be a foodie…workout normally and still face the camera without a thought. But the 40s and 50s bring about so many metabolic changes in the body. And unless I hit the ground running and commit to beating it, this decade is going to take me down. Mentally, physically and emotionally,” the Mind the Malhotras actor wrote.

She continued, “Trust me…If you feel and look unfit (and this isn’t about being thin…I’m talking about strength here), you find yourself thinking like a loser too.”

Speaking about her love for life and adventure, Mathur shared, “I want to ski, dive and hike at 70 and outrun @vivaankabir so I have turned my fight mode on to have the fittest body I’ve had since I became a mom…”

As such, she also thanked her fitness instructors, including strength and conditioning coach and Pilates instructor, for their continued support.

“Training with Dhiraj and doing Pilates at @neelamstotalfitnessstudio who are both amazing!! As is my fav @vilwayfitness who has kept my body in superb strength for so many years. Will I succeed? Watch this space,” she said.

Mathur has been dropping snippets from her workouts for a while now.

Previously, she spoke about going off social media.

“Took 3 weeks off social media to focus on what’s been holding me back. From lots of places. Is it fear? Is it loss of self belief? Is it lack of will? Am I ageing? Of course I am! But why should I let that dictate how I feel inside and how much I can do with my body? The one thing I want to do this year is to show up for myself. And believe that it’s never too late to get where you want to go. And I’m loving my resolve so far! To those who are feeling that your socks are sliding inside your shoes.. just show up. Prioritise yourself. Everything will fall in line.”

