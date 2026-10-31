Milk packets, chips wrappers, paper bags: Know which packaging is recyclable in India

Plastic-free grocery shopping is not just about avoiding plastic; it is about understanding what can realistically be recycled within India’s waste management ecosystem. Addressing this gap requires more than consumer awareness. Clean technologies, efficient collection and segregation, end-to-end traceability, and a network of certified recyclers are critical to ensuring that plastic waste reaches appropriate recycling facilities and is processed through verifiable channels.

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Akshaya Rath, Co-Founder & CEO, EcoEx, a tech-enabled environmental services company, says, “For Producers, Importers and Brand Owners (PIBOs), technology-enabled solutions can strengthen Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) compliance while improving transparency and accountability across the value chain,” adding, “Recyclability is a claim; circularity is proof. What matters is not what packaging promises, but what the system actually recovers and recycles.”