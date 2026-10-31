Milk packets, chips wrappers, paper bags: Know which packaging is recyclable in India

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Plastic-free grocery shopping is not just about avoiding plastic; it is about understanding what can realistically be recycled within India’s waste management ecosystem. Addressing this gap requires more than consumer awareness. Clean technologies, efficient collection and segregation, end-to-end traceability, and a network of certified recyclers are critical to ensuring that plastic waste reaches appropriate recycling facilities and is processed through verifiable channels.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
Akshaya Rath, Co-Founder & CEO, EcoEx, a tech-enabled environmental services company, says, “For Producers, Importers and Brand Owners (PIBOs), technology-enabled solutions can strengthen Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) compliance while improving transparency and accountability across the value chain,” adding, “Recyclability is a claim; circularity is proof. What matters is not what packaging promises, but what the system actually recovers and recycles.”
Which grocery packaging materials are genuinely recyclable in India, and which are ones difficult or impossible to recycle despite carrying a recycling symbol?
Recyclability depends not just on material composition but also on collection, sorting, processing infrastructure and end-market demand.
“PET bottles, HDPE containers and certain PP and LDPE packaging formats generally have established recycling pathways in India. Multilayered snack wrappers, laminated pouches and small, contaminated plastic films are more challenging because their material combinations are difficult to separate and process economically,” Rath says.
She also mentions that under India’s Plastic Waste Management Rules, the CPCB’s Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) framework supports accountability for plastic packaging waste. However, a recycling symbol indicates material identification, not a guarantee of actual recycling.
Are paper bags, glass jars, metal cans, and reusable cloth bags actually more sustainable than plastic packaging when we consider their entire life cycle?
Not necessarily, Rath says.
“Every material has environmental trade-offs, and its sustainability depends on manufacturing, transportation, reuse, product protection, and end-of-life management. Paper production consumes water and energy; glass is heavy to transport; primary aluminium production is energy-intensive; and cotton bags require resources to manufacture. Lightweight plastic can reduce transport emissions and protect food from spoilage, but inadequate recovery can create persistent environmental pollution.”
Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) provides a more comprehensive comparison by evaluating impacts across a product’s life cycle.
“Reusable alternatives become more beneficial when used repeatedly, while recyclable materials deliver greater value when effective recovery systems exist,” he says.
The most sustainable choice is not determined by material alone, but by its overall lifecycle impact and how effectively it is reused or recovered
What happens to common grocery packaging such as milk packets, biscuit wrappers, chips packets, multilayered pouches and plastic trays after they are discarded?
The fate of packaging depends on its material, collection efficiency and compatibility with available recycling infrastructure.
“Milk packets made from suitable polyethene films can enter mechanical recycling streams when properly collected and sorted. PET and certain PP trays may also be recyclable through compatible facilities. In contrast, biscuit wrappers, chips packets and multilayered pouches often contain laminated or metallised materials that are difficult to separate and recycle conventionally,” mentions Rath.
Sorting and processing are important. “Depending on the packaging and available infrastructure, difficult-to-recycle waste may undergo specialised processing, authorised co-processing or waste-to-energy treatment,” she explains.
How can consumers identify recyclable packaging while grocery shopping?
While grocery shopping, consumers should look beyond the recycling symbol and consider the material type, packaging design, and availability of local recycling facilities, as clearly identifiable PET, HDPE, and certain PP packaging formats generally have better recovery prospects than multilayered wrappers, laminated pouches, and small sachets.
To reduce plastic waste without significantly increasing expenses, these are a few practical alternatives consumers can choose as suggested by Rath:
- Carrying reusable bags, choosing products with less unnecessary packaging, segregating dry waste, reusing suitable containers, and directing recyclable materials to appropriate collection channels can help.
- Consumers should also distinguish between recyclable, biodegradable, and compostable packaging, as each requires different management conditions.
- Businesses must complement these efforts through better packaging design, accessible collection systems, and responsible waste management.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.