Michelin star chef Vikas Khanna ranked in global top 10 list by Gazette Review

Thursday, June 02, 2022
Khanna is known for taking Indian cuisine across the globe and on the world food map.Since 2011, his main restaurant Junoon in New York City has received a Michelin star, a hallmark of fine dining.

By: PTI | Houston |
June 2, 2022 10:30:04 pm
Chef Vikas KhannaKhanna is one of the first Indian chefs to receive international acclaim (Vikas Khanna/Instagram)

Michelin star celebrity chef Vikas Khanna has been ranked amongst the top 10 global chefs in the world by Gazette Review, becoming the only Indian chef who has made it to the prestigious list.

The Gazette Review ranked Khanna sixth, with British chef Gordan Ramsey leading the list.

The 50-year-old Amritsar-born and New York-based Khanna is known for taking Indian cuisine across the globe and on the world food map.

He is the only Indian-origin chef who has made it to the list along with great names in the industry.

 

Khanna, who also wears other caps including that of being a writer, filmmaker and philanthropist, took to social media on Tuesday and shared his joy on being listed.

“Humbled to be in 2022 ‘TOP 10 CHEFS IN THE WORLD’ – The Best in 2022 by Gazette Review. Humbled to be in the company of some of my mentors,” he wrote on Instagram.

Others on the list include Anthony Bourdain, Paul Bocuse, Alain Ducasse, Emeril Lagasse, Marco Pierre White, Heston Blumenthal, Wolfgang Puck and Jamie Oliver.

Khanna is one of the first Indian chefs to receive international acclaim. Since 2011, his main restaurant Junoon in New York City has received a Michelin star, a hallmark of fine dining.

Khanna has served food to the former US president Barack Obama, the Dalai Lama, Pope Francis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and many other world leaders and celebrities.

Khanna is known for creating the most expensive cookbook in the world. From 2011, Khanna hosted five seasons of Master Chef India, a series based on the original British version.

