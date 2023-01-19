Met Gala 2023: From dress code to hosts, all you need to know

The most flamboyant fashion extravaganza – Met Gala – is all set to return, as is the norm, on the first Monday of May this year which falls on May 1. An important fundraiser event for the Costume Institute’s annual exhibitions, publications and acquisition, the event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York brings together a host of actors, singers, designers and models under one roof.

This year, the Met Gala is being organised in celebration of the Costume Institute’s upcoming exhibition: “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty”. As the name suggests, it will pay homage to the prolific designer Karl Lagerfeld, who passed away in February 2019.

Dress code for Met Gala 2023

As a tribute to the fashion legend, the dress code for this year, according to Vogue is, ‘In honour of Karl‘.

“It’s a moment for all the esteemed guests to salute one of fashion’s greats, and from our perspective, the theme has multiple, wondrous ways into it. Lagerfeld, lest you forget, designed for a handful of houses—Balmain, Patou, Chloé, Fendi, Chanel, and his eponymous brand—so there’s a rich trove of materials, eras, and aesthetics to mine for inspiration,” the fashion publication wrote.

It also listed three ways attendees can honour Karl with their costumes at the event. “The first, most authentic approach would be to wear an archival look from one of the labels Lagerfeld led; the second would be to sport modern-day Chanel or Fendi, two houses on which Lagerfeld left an indelible impression; and the third—and perhaps most obvious? To find a Choupette all your own and dress à la Lagerfeld.”

According to Vogue, “a look with originality” is what will help secure a spot on the best-dressed list.

Hosts

Popularly dubbed as the “Oscars of Fashion“, the annual event will be co-chaired by Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz, Roger Federer, Dua Lipa, and Anna Wintour.

Last year, it was hosted by Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Regina King, and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

