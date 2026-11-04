No sugar or carbs, ‘crazy’ workouts and 18-hour fasts: Meezaan Jafri opens up about his fitness routine

He has been physically active since Class 3, and Meezaan Jafri believes that’s what built the strong foundation for the physique he sports today. But he quickly adds that a lot of hard work goes into what his fans see.

From having a “crazy” workout routine to intermittent fasting, the actor and son of Jaaved Jaaferi gives us a peek into his wellness diaries, while also opening up about his journey, his evolution, his love for denim, what a typical day in his house looks like, and reveals the one thing not many people know about him.

Read the edited excerpts below:

Q. From 2019 to 2006, how has life changed in the last 7 years since Malaal?

Meezaan Jafri: Life has changed a lot from 2019 to 2026. I have grown in terms of acting and also understanding where I stand, what genre I like, what genre I am good at, what my strengths are, and what my weaknesses are. Also, I think going through a lot of phases, like when a project doesn’t work out, just makes you stronger and makes you believe in yourself even more. I think I’m more confident now. I know exactly what I want to do, and I think I’m ready for any and every kind of obstacle or opportunity in life.

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Q. Not just versatility on screen, your fitness and ripped physique are equally impressive. Take us through your daily workout routine.

Meezaan Jafri: My daily workout routine is crazy. I work out six times a week. Sunday is my off day. I do weight training three times a week. I do cardio and core three times a week, and I think my diet is my main thing. I don’t eat carbs or sugar, and I also swim three times a week. On cardio days, I run, do sprints, and swim, and I go to the sauna four times a week.

Q. And what about your diet? Do you weigh protein, carbs, fibre, and fats in each meal?

Meezaan Jafri: I don’t weigh everything specifically, like the amount of macros I take in, but through a lot of trial and error, I know exactly what works for me and what doesn’t. So I’m doing intermittent fasting, and I end up eating my first meal. I fast for about 16 to 18 hours, and in that 6 to 8-hour window I eat two meals, and that’s all I eat.

My first meal will be eggs with some other sabzi or protein, like chicken or whatever’s at home, and apart from that, my second meal will be sabzi again, green veggies with dal and protein. No carbs, no rice, no roti, no bread, and no sugar at all.

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Q. What does it really take to maintain that body, or would you call yourself genetically gifted?

Meezaan Jafri: I’m genetically gifted too, but maintaining it, of course, takes a lot of hard work. I’ve actually been training since I was in third grade. I’ve been doing some form of activity or the other in my life. I used to do a lot of martial arts and sports, and I think years of doing that in school have given me an advantage and a solid foundation. So yeah, of course hard work goes a long way, but you also have to be genetically gifted.

Q. Meezaan, we have to ask you about your style. What does fashion mean to you?

Meezaan Jafri: Fashion to me means something that represents me, and something that you know I think every person should have their own identity, and that sort of should be represented and come out in their fashion, and that’s what I try to do, and I try to keep it very easy-going, very simple. So I think fashion, for me, represents who you are and what you do, too.

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Q. What is the most expensive piece of clothing you own, and when did you buy it?

Meezaan Jafri: The most expensive piece of clothing I have is this Berluti cropped jacket, and it’s like 9000 pounds or something.

Fashion, for me, represents who you are and what you do, too, says Meezaan Jafri. (PR handout) Fashion, for me, represents who you are and what you do, too, says Meezaan Jafri. (PR handout)

Q. You are the face of Killer Jeans. How many denim pieces make up your wardrobe? What, in your opinion, is the best way to style the fabric?

Meezaan Jafri: Denim goes with everything. I have about 20 to 25 jeans, I think, all different colours and different styles. In navy blue, I have about 10 jeans because they’re all different cuts and styles. I think it depends on what kind of vibe you’re really going for; do you really put the fit together?

And denim on denim obviously always goes; that’s always an easy-going one, and I think when we used to go partying back in the day, it was always a black shirt, blue jeans, and black boots. So that’s an easy go-to.

Q. Tell us about your growing up years. Would you often accompany your father to sets?

Meezaan Jafri: I would often accompany my father on sets. More than sets, I used to accompany him to the Boogie Woogie set and, apart from that, to dubbing studios. So I think I subconsciously picked that up while watching him as a kid.

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Q. The first thing you do upon waking up every morning?

Meezaan Jafri: The first thing I do when I wake up every morning is go to the bathroom. I also sit in the living room, open my Instagram, and scroll for about 10 minutes; while I do that and reply to messages and calls, I try to finish a litre of water.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meezaan (@meezaanj)

Q. What do Sundays/weekends look like in the Jafery household?

Meezaan Jafri: I would say every day is a weekend in the Jaffrey household. You know, Sundays or weekends don’t hold any different value. It’s very random. Suddenly Wednesday could be like a Friday in my household, where there’s some unbelievable food or a feast that has been made, and yeah, but the rest of the family and I think I’m the only one who sort of celebrates weekends because I go out.

None of the other family members steps out. They are all at home, and everyone is doing literally the same thing every day.

Q. The one advice/learning your dad shared with you from your journey that you keep close?

Meezaan Jafri: I think the only advice, sort of, which I mean, it’s constant from my parents, but the one that really stands out is to be grounded and, yeah, really trust your family because I think your family is the only one who’s always going to want better for you unconditionally, apart from anybody else.

Yes, of course there are friends, there’s everybody, and you know there are well-wishers, but family is family.

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Q. One thing not many people know about you.

Meezaan Jafri: One thing not many people know about me: I have crazy OCD, so I keep everything very prim and proper. Like, if you come into my room, I know exactly where everything is, so I’m very neat and tidy.

When I was in college, I shared an apartment with two other guys, but I was so OCD that I did their laundry, washed the dishes, and kept the house clean all the time.