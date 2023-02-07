Masaba Gupta ‘swears by’ a spoon of ghee and hot water every morning; know the benefits

Masaba Gupta has been sharing her personal self-care routine on social media for a while now. From going off sugar and tackling skin issues to resuming her fitness routine, the ace designer, who recently got married, is now back with yet another morning routine that she swears by.

“A spoon of ghee and hot water because it has numerous benefits. But right now, I need deep hydration,” the Masaba Masaba actor wrote on her Instagram Stories, adding that she also eats two soaked walnuts and five almonds.

“Potato juice for puffy, dark under eyes. I don’t think I can sleep in peace until April,” added Masaba, with the hashtag #MasabaSwearsBy every morning”.

This is how Masaba Gupta kickstarts her mornings (Source: Masaba Gupta/Instagram Stories) This is how Masaba Gupta kickstarts her mornings (Source: Masaba Gupta/Instagram Stories)

How does hot water and ghee help?

Ghee or clarified butter is made from cow milk butter, which is treated with low heat until the water evaporates from the butter, leaving behind milk solids. These milk solids are skimmed off or strained and what remains is only clarified butter or ghee. Ghee holds more nutrients than standard clarified butter because it is treated with low heat, said Vasundhara Agarwal, diet and lifestyle consultant.

Adding, Parmeet Kaur, senior dietician, Narayana Superspeciality Hospital, Gurugram said that hot water and a spoon of ghee is essential in the mornings. “Taking ghee with hot water helps lubricate the digestive tract as it flushes out toxins that work as a natural laxative. It is also useful to improve gut health and aid in the smooth removal of waste from the body, further boosting the digestive response. Ghee is rich in calcium and amino acids, which also help to strengthen bone and dental health,” said Kaur.

Agreed Aman Puri, founder, Steadfast Nutrition and said that consuming desi cow’s ghee first thing in the morning provides nourishment to the tissues, “promotes healthier skin (through nourishment and hydration) and stronger joints, lubricates the gut lining for a smoother bowel movement, and can help cleanse the body”.

Advertisement

“Studies show that eating good fats such as ghee can help the body absorb some essential vitamins and minerals. Being a rich source of vitamins, antioxidants and healthy fats, ghee offers many amazing health benefits,” said Agarwal as she listed down some benefits.

*Glowing skin and healthy hair- Ghee helps in cell healing and rejuvenation. It acts as a natural moisturiser for healthy skin and hair from within. It is an excellent conditioner for frizzy, dry hair.

*Boost your system- Starting your day with ghee and hot water can work wonders for your digestive system and cleanse your body. It clears the intestinal passage thus aiding in smooth bowel movement and reducing constipation.

*Joint lubrication – It plays an important role in promoting lubrication in the bone joints which improves flexibility.

*Weight loss- Ghee is packed with essential amino acids that help in weight management. It provides satiety and helps in curbing the cravings.

*Good blood circulation- It reduces the accumulation of free radicals in the body, which prevents thickening of the arteries. Thus, it improves blood circulation in the body.

*Lowers bad cholesterol- Ghee is very rich in omega 3 fatty acids. It flushes out the bad cholesterol from the system and improves the level of good cholesterol- HDL, which promotes heart health.

*Boon for lactose intolerant- Ghee is good for lactose intolerance as well. It is lactose-free as the milk solids are removed and it retains rest of the nutrients which are beneficial for health.

If you are someone struggling with a “sluggish gut”, you can have one tsp of ghee on an empty stomach. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock) If you are someone struggling with a “sluggish gut”, you can have one tsp of ghee on an empty stomach. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

How to have the combination?

According to Puri

*Take a teaspoon of pure desi cow’s ghee.

Advertisement

*Allow the spoon to warm till the ghee becomes liquid.

*Consume ghee with a glass of warm/hot water on an empty stomach in the morning.

*Refrain from eating anything for 30 minutes so that it’s well absorbed by the body.

“People consuming ghee with warm water have sharper memory and focus. Ghee also helps strengthen bones and joints and reduces the risk of osteoporosis. It contains vitamin D and K2, which help increase bone calcium absorption,” Puri told indianexpress.com.

However, keep it in mind that it is advisable to incorporate usage of ghee in moderation and occasionally into your regular diet. “People in the overweight and obese category of BMI (body mass index) or patients with dyslipidemia, fatty liver, heart diseases, diabetes, hypertension, and people who have undergone cholecystectomy (gall bladder removal surgery) should mindfully include ghee after consulting their healthcare specialists. A healthy individual with an active lifestyle can have 1-2 teaspoons of ghee in their daily diet,” shared Puri.

Advertisement

Previously, Masaba had opened up about going off sugar for more than 30 days. “Quick skin update and my learnings from 30 days off sugar and then eating a fair bit of my wedding cake. It’s just better not to eat sugar except maybe once a week and I start my no-sugar cleanse again today. The acne triggers are not a joke,” she wrote, while sharing a glimpse of her face with visible acne spots.

“This is my skin post high stress, erratic eating hours, and going off my circadian cycle. Stress is not a joke either – especially the subconscious kind. Stay cool. Stay cold where and when needed,” she signed off.

Advertisement

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!