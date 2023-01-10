‘Give it the care and nurturing it deserves’: Masaba Gupta stresses the need to focus on one’s ‘internal life’

Amid the rat race, many of us forget to give ourselves the much-needed time and care to ensure our well-being — both physical and mental. Sharing the importance of taking out time for our “internal” life, fashion designer Masaba Gupta stressed the need for self-love, and care, highlighting how it is that which stays with one for eternity.

“Whether we like it or not…all of us live two lives…one that’s external and one that’s internal…Most of the time in order to please the ‘audience’, we forget to feed the internal and give it the care and nurturing it deserves. But that’s the one that will protect us when the external validation is over and done with,” she wrote on Instagram Stories.

This is, however, not the first time the Masaba Masaba actor has highlighted the need for self-care, and a disciplined routine for a healthy body.

Calling 2023, ‘the year of the body’, Masaba has been sharing glimpses from her workouts — an activity that allows her some ‘me-time’.

“Soak. Happy New Moon everyone. It’s time to rejuvenate, manifest and make space for the universe to come rushing in,” Masaba wrote on her New Year post.

In another post, she shared some “friendly advice”. “Just some friendly advice on things I wish I learnt sooner — 1) You cannot make everyone happy so don’t let them get under your skin 2) Eat the damn carbs 3) Travel and look at as much art as you can – it is the only investment you can make for your creative brain.”

The fashion designer, who forayed into the beauty segment with her brand, also spoke about the need to be ‘you’. “People you have looked up to will reveal themselves to you in strange and beautiful ways. You will feel like putting on many masks for different types of situations,” she continued. If you feel like doing so, go ahead and do it, Masaba suggested. “If you feel like taking them all off – you must do that, too.”

“The good news? Every single thing you think will come in the way of your growth will lead to that very path of growth, only if you don’t let it consume out,” she added.

