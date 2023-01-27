Masaba Gupta marries her ‘ocean of calm’ Satyadeep Misra in pink ‘paan-patti’ lehenga

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta, daughter of actor Neena Gupta and former cricketer Vivian Richards, took to social media on Friday morning to announce her wedding to lawyer-actor Satyadeep Misra. The duo, who have been dating for the past couple of years, tied the knot in an intimate and private affair with their immediate family members in attendance.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Masaba wrote, “Married my ocean of calm, this morning. Here’s to many many lifetimes of love, peace, stability & most importantly laughter. And thanks for letting me pick the caption – this is gonna be great! (sic)”

Sharing her look, Masaba wrote, “‘Shringar’ – A marriage is a celebration of stability, movement and balance…much like life and Manjit Bawa’s work which has hade a huge impact in my life…and this artwork provided the inspiration for my bridal line.”

For the ceremony, the designer wore a barfi pink ‘paan-patti’ lehenga that she paired with two dupattas — one in a lime green wallflower print with a sequinned border and the other with ‘open hearts’ embellished in rani pink colour. She shared that “the custom border has the first ever Masaba Motif – ‘the palm’ and the ‘chidiya’ which celebrates the union of tradition and freedom – a sign that women can believe in the institution of marriage yet follow their hearts and voice their thoughts freely.”

Her subtle wedding look was elevated with jewellery borrowed from her mom Neena’s collection. It consisted of a heavy stone-studded choker, a layered gold neckpiece, dangling earrings, and bracelets. What also caught our attention were the stunning star and moon-shaped gold and pearl hair accessories. “I wanted a customised ‘Chand Taara’ inspired by South Indian headgears because the sun is energy – the protector and giver of life. And the various phases of the moon affect us in ways we don’t even recognise. We are driven by nature and energised by it. May we never forget that,” she wrote.

Masaba tied her hair in a bun and added the finishing touches with kohled eyes, a hint of blush, and nude lip colour.

Masaba looked stunning in a pink lehenga (Source: House of Masaba) Masaba looked stunning in a pink lehenga (Source: House of Masaba)

Satyadeep complemented her in a barfi pink kurta and pyjama set, also from his wife’s fashion house. The ensemble featured lined textures and mint green prints and was paired with a matching bandi.

Prior to this, Masaba was married to film producer Madhu Mantena with whom she tied the knot in 2015 before officially parting ways in September 2019. Satyadeep, on the other hand, was earlier married to actor Aditi Rao Hydari but the couple separated in 2013. Satyadeep has also essayed the role of Masaba’s ex-husband in the Netflix series Masaba Masaba — a semi-autobiographical series based on her life.

The newlyweds have always been quite open about their relationship and never miss a chance to express their love for each other on social media. In a heartfelt post shared on Satyadeep’s birthday, Masaba wrote, “Everything I have achieved in the outer world will come & go…but this is my biggest & only constant success. Happy Birthday @instasattu – to many more moments of laughs, Shanti, chips, never being a part of the rat race, workouts over parties and incredible gut health. (sic)”

On the designer’s birthday, he had written, “Happy birthday my love! Remember all the pics I take of you through the year (which u typically hate!)…well, now u know where they get used ❤️❤️ Here’s to another healthy, happy, starry, blissful year…mwaaaah @masabagupta (sic)”

