Manisha Koirala shares a peek at her ‘lymphatic drainage’ massage, says it ‘gently supports detox’

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Dil Se actor Manisha Koirala recently underwent a lymphatic drainage massage and shared a glimpse of the experience with her followers. “Lymphatic drainage gently supports detox, reduces puffiness, and boosts circulation—leaving your face more lifted and your body feeling lighter,” Koirala, 55, noted in an Instagram post.
To determine if this treatment is effective for everyone, we consulted an expert.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Explaining that lymphatic drainage massage is a gentle technique that helps move lymphatic fluid through shallow lymphatic vessels, Dr Ajay Dodeja, junior consultant, dermatology, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, said: “The lymphatic system removes excess fluid, waste, and inflammatory by-products from tissues. When this flow slows down due to factors like poor sleep, high salt intake, hormonal changes, or a lack of movement, fluid can build up, causing puffiness in the face. Light, rhythmic, and directed strokes can assist in this drainage temporarily, reducing fluid retention in the outer tissues.”
Adding that it can help reduce temporary puffiness, especially around the eyes, cheeks, and jawline, Dr Dodeja said: “By encouraging lymphatic movement, the face may look less swollen and a bit more defined. However, this should not be mistaken for structural lifting. Lymphatic massage does not tighten skin, significantly stimulate collagen, or reverse ageing effects. The results are temporary and rely on consistency and the causes of fluid retention.”
Its main benefit is moving fluid rather than truly enhancing skin health. “While better local circulation might provide a short-term ‘glow’, there is limited scientific proof that lymphatic massage greatly improves skin quality, acne, or pigmentation. It may, however, offer relaxation and reduce mild swelling in some individuals,” said Dr Dodeja.
Yes, when done gently. “The lymphatic system is close to the skin’s surface, so using too much pressure can be counterproductive. Clean hands or tools should be used, and strokes should follow the correct lymphatic pathways. People with active skin infections, inflammatory acne, recent procedures, or underlying health issues like uncontrolled thyroid disease or serious lymphatic disorders should consult a doctor before trying it,” contended Dr Dodeja.
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Dr Dodeja clarified that lymphatic drainage massage is not a substitute for medical or dermatological treatments, nor does it provide permanent lifting. “It can be a simple, low-risk addition that temporarily reduces puffiness and refreshes the face. For ongoing swelling, ageing concerns, or skin disorders, evidence-based treatments should be the main focus of care.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.