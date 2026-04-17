Manisha Koirala shares a peek at her ‘lymphatic drainage’ massage, says it ‘gently supports detox’

Dil Se actor Manisha Koirala recently underwent a lymphatic drainage massage and shared a glimpse of the experience with her followers. “Lymphatic drainage gently supports detox, reduces puffiness, and boosts circulation—leaving your face more lifted and your body feeling lighter,” Koirala, 55, noted in an Instagram post.

To determine if this treatment is effective for everyone, we consulted an expert.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Explaining that lymphatic drainage massage is a gentle technique that helps move lymphatic fluid through shallow lymphatic vessels, Dr Ajay Dodeja, junior consultant, dermatology, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, said: “The lymphatic system removes excess fluid, waste, and inflammatory by-products from tissues. When this flow slows down due to factors like poor sleep, high salt intake, hormonal changes, or a lack of movement, fluid can build up, causing puffiness in the face. Light, rhythmic, and directed strokes can assist in this drainage temporarily, reducing fluid retention in the outer tissues.”