‘Mamzi, till you look beautiful…’: How Dev Anand’s words shaped Mumtaz’s ageless philosophy

Veteran actor Mumtaz has been a familiar face in Hindi cinema for decades, with over 100 films to her name. And while a lot has changed over the years, one thing that hasn’t is her energy. The Chor Machaye Shor star still carries the same confidence, warmth and a strong sense of drive that made her stand out in the first place.

Speaking on the Sitaron Ka Safar podcast, Mumtaz revealed that she has always been ambitious and had her heart set on becoming a big name. “Mujhe kuch banna tha, main aaj bhi ambitious hoon… you can see that,” she said. (I wanted to become something. I am ambitious even today).

“Mujhe kuch karna hai, to main karke hi chhodti hoon. ‘No’ word to hai nahi meri life mein.” (If I want to do something, I don’t stop until achieving it)

‘Age is nothing’: A belief shaped over time

Mumtaz and Dev Anand in a still from Tere Mere Sapne (1971) Mumtaz and Dev Anand in a still from Tere Mere Sapne (1971)

Recalling advice from late actor Dev Anand, Mumtaz shared how her outlook on age evolved.

“Woh mujhe bolte the, ‘Mamzi, take care of yourself and that’s it. Till you look beautiful, the world is on your feet…’”

She added that this stayed with her and continues to be her mantra. “Woh mere dimaag mein bhi hai ki haan, he is right. That’s what I believe in now.”

For Mumtaz, age is less about numbers and more about how you carry yourself and continue to show up in life.

Story continues below this ad

Why staying ambitious matters—even later in life

According to S Giriprasad, psychologist at Aster Whitefield Hospital, ambition in later years can play a powerful role in mental wellbeing.

“Maintaining ambition during advanced age brings strong benefits that support mental and emotional health,” he explains. Having goals—whether personal, creative or professional—helps keep the brain active and reduces “risk of feeling lonely or stuck in life.”

“Older adults who continue to set goals are more likely to keep their cognitive abilities intact and feel a stronger sense of purpose.”

What a ‘no is not an option’ mindset reveals

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sitaron Ka Safar with Sundeep Kochar (@sitaronkasafarpodcast)

Mumtaz’s “no doesn’t exist in my dictionary” attitude also says a lot about personality.

Giriprasad explains that this kind of mindset reflects resilience and a growth-oriented attitude. “It shows her ability to control situations, but it also reveals the person’s need to achieve everything perfectly. The mindset of the person shows that he can adapt to different situations and he refuses to accept limitations based on his age or what society expects which enables him to chase his life goals and personal success.

Story continues below this ad

However, he also presses upon the importance of balance. “Ambition should act as a motivational force, but it must be aligned with self-awareness, physical health, and realistic expectations to avoid stress,” the psychologist concludes.