Mallika Sherawat’s floral wallpaper is giving her room a retro charm. Here’s why the look works

Actress Mallika Sherawat’s latest video may have been about yoga, but if you looked beyond her workout, there was another detail quietly stealing the show — the floral wallpaper covering the walls of her room.

The Murder actor was seen doing yoga in a bright, cosy room, but the interiors had a distinctly classic feel. Against the cream-and-white palette, the floral wallpaper brought in pink roses, peach and orange blooms, green leaves and tiny blue flowers, creating a look that felt feminine, traditional and slightly nostalgic.

It is the kind of wallpaper that could easily remind you of a 1990s or early-2000s guest room — except this version feels considerably more polished.

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The rest of the room kept things warm and understated. A dark wooden side table with turned legs sat beside the bed, topped with a table lamp with a beige shade and dark base. Part of a wooden bed frame could be seen on one side, while a white panelled door and simple crown moulding kept the room looking classic rather than overly ornate. A textured brown-and-beige carpet completed the cosy setting.

But it was the floral wall treatment that really tied everything together.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

Why floral wallpaper never really goes out of style

Screenshot of Mallika Sherawat’s yoga reel Screenshot of Mallika Sherawat’s yoga reel

Floral wallpaper has made its way through several interior trends, but it has never completely disappeared. According to Neha Jain, co-founder of Space of Joy, that staying power is precisely what makes floral patterns interesting.

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“Floral wallpapers are evergreen — they’ve been loved in interiors for generations and never really go out of style. They’re also deeply rooted in Asian art, from delicate cherry blossoms to the timeless beauty of Chinoiserie,” she says.

Chinoiserie, in particular, has long been associated with detailed botanical and nature-inspired designs, often bringing an old-world decorative quality into interiors.

Jain says the appeal also lies in how floral designs can make a room feel luxurious and calm without necessarily making it look overwhelming.

The wallpaper in Sherawat’s room fits comfortably into that category. Its cream background prevents the floral pattern from feeling too heavy, while the mix of roses, leaves and smaller blue flowers adds enough detail to make the wall interesting.

How to bring the look home

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mallika Sherawat (@mallikasherawat)

If you’re tempted to recreate the look, Jain recommends thinking beyond simply picking a floral print from a catalogue.

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“My biggest tip would be to customise the wallpaper for your space. When the design is created around your wall dimensions, you don’t lose important elements through awkward cuts, and the entire room feels much more complete,” Jain says.

This can make a particularly big difference with large-scale floral patterns, where an unfortunate cut through a flower or bouquet can disrupt the overall design.

She also recommends choosing hand-painted artwork instead of generic digital prints.

“The little imperfections, layers and details make the wall feel alive and interesting every day, rather than something you might get bored of after a while,” she remarks.

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And that seems to be exactly what makes the wallpaper in Sherawat’s room stand out. It isn’t merely functioning as a colourful backdrop. With its traditional floral composition and slightly old-fashioned charm, it gives the room a sense of personality.

“The detailing gives the wall a sense of depth and makes the space feel almost like a piece of art… It adds that subtle touch of luxury without trying too hard — and most importantly, it makes the space feel alive and worth living in.” she says.

Perhaps that is why the room works so well. The wallpaper is undoubtedly decorative, but the dark wood, soft lighting, neutral carpet and simple white elements keep it from becoming too busy. The result is a bedroom that feels cosy, lived-in and a little nostalgic — with the floral walls doing most of the talking.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.