For Malaika Arora, this homemade meal equates to ‘happiness’; find out what she relished (and the benefits)

Malaika Arora is not only a fitness enthusiast but also makes sure to indulge in nutritious meals so as to power her body and mind. As such, she regularly opts for variety in her everyday menu, which includes a healthy mix of homemade foods, detox drinks, smoothies, and of course some of her favourite dishes like Khachapuri and a truffle pizza. In a similar vein, the 49-year-old foodie was most recently seen enjoying a sumptuous platter at home.

“Sattu paratha, curd, garlic pickle, aloo sabzi and salad = Happiness,” she captioned a picture of her plate on Instagram Stories. She added that the meal is “homemade“.

Why should you have sattu?

The benefits of sattu go beyond what is widely known — they aid in colon cleansing, the removal of toxins from the intestine, and the prevention of constipation, said H P Bharathi, deputy chief medical officer, Jindal Nature Institute, Bangalore.

“Further, it strengthens heart health due to its high insoluble dietary fibre content. Sattu is also advantageous for those with elevated cholesterol and can help to control blood pressure. Additionally, this nutrient-rich food acts as a coolant and aids in weight loss. Due to sattu’s low glycemic index, it is highly recommended for diabetics. Additionally, it aids in lowering bloating and enhancing metabolism, which promotes weight loss,” Bharathi told indianexpress.com.

What difference does a balanced meal make?

Since our body runs on what and when we eat it, it is very important to monitor the quantity and quality of the foods, too. “Unprocessed foods, seasonal fruits and vegetables, lean protein, seeds and nuts, whole grains and complex carbs are important to fight fatigue and stay energised throughout the day,” said Doli Baliyan, clinical head dietician, Max Super Specialty Hospital, Dehradun.

While restaurant offerings are tempting, and people tend to splurge a lot on them, there should be a collective consciousness to eat home-cooked food and not indulge in unhealthy fast food, added Vikas Chawla, ayurveda expert, founder and director, Vedas Cure.

“Metabolism rate of each body is different, and it is very critical to understand what kind of food is salubrious and suitable to our body type and needs. We should not go overboard with our food as it directly impacts our physical, mental, and social health. There should always be some kind of moderation exercised on all counts to keep our bodies active. Meal mistakes often make our entire operating mechanism slow and lazy. These mistakes should be avoided, and care should be exercised,” Chawla told indianexpress.com.

