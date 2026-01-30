Malaika Arora opens up about living in the present, calls Arjun Kapoor ‘somebody who is so very important to me’; psychotherapist weighs in

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
Malaika Arora recently sat down for a conversation about her life, relationships, and making conscious choices in challenging times. “I think anger, hurt, and all are there at a particular phase or time in your life. Everyone does. We are humans. We all go through phases of anger, being upset, and disappointment. I think it’s just human nature. But as you go along and time goes on, the most clichéd line is that time heals all. But he [Arjun Kapoor] respected whatever, maybe,” Malaika said on The Namrata Zakaria Show.
Calling the actor, whom she dated for almost 6 years, an “integral” part of her life, Malaika expressed, “I think he is somebody who is so very important to me. Somebody who is such an integral part of my life…in whatever way may be. I don’t really want to talk too much about my past or what the future may be. Enough and more has been written about it. Enough and more has been splashed all over. It kind of become media feeding ground of space.”
Reflecting on the sentiment, psychotherapist and life coach Delnna Rrajesh stressed that a breakup does not erase significance, adding, “It does not rewrite history. It simply marks the end of a chapter, not the denial of what once mattered.”
From a psychological perspective, post-breakup emotions move through phases. “There is often anger, hurt, disappointment, and grief. These emotions are natural. They signal that something meaningful existed. The problem arises when society expects people to either collapse publicly or cut each other off entirely. Both extremes deny emotional complexity,” described Delnna.
According to the expert, one of the most “misunderstood” ideas about breakups is the belief that warmth equals weakness. “In reality, warmth after separation often indicates emotional integration. It suggests that the individual has processed loss rather than suppressing it. When two former partners can acknowledge each other without hostility, it shows that the relationship has been digested, not denied,” said Delnna.
In real life, breakups rarely happen in isolation. “Friends choose sides. Families speculate. Social circles shrink or shift. In some cases, the story spreads beyond control. This external noise often prolongs pain more than the breakup itself. Being forced to relive personal loss through questions, gossip, or judgment disrupts emotional recovery,” expressed Delnna.
For couples navigating life after a breakup, especially when the social environment is loud, a few psychological anchors help.
*Allow yourself to grieve privately. Not every emotion needs an audience. Processing loss in safe spaces prevents emotional reactivity later.
*Separate closure from conversation. Closure is internal. It does not require agreement or validation from the other person.
*Redefine the relationship mentally. A former partner does not need to become an enemy. They can remain someone who mattered, without continuing intimacy.
*Create boundaries around information sharing. Decide consciously what you will discuss and what you will protect. Oversharing often delays healing.
*Resist rewriting the past to justify the present. Relationships end for many reasons. That does not make the love false.
Moving forward does not mean erasing the past. It means allowing the past to take its rightful place, without letting it dominate the present, said Delnna.
