Malaika Arora opens up about living in the present, calls Arjun Kapoor ‘somebody who is so very important to me’; psychotherapist weighs in

Malaika Arora recently sat down for a conversation about her life, relationships, and making conscious choices in challenging times. “I think anger, hurt, and all are there at a particular phase or time in your life. Everyone does. We are humans. We all go through phases of anger, being upset, and disappointment. I think it’s just human nature. But as you go along and time goes on, the most clichéd line is that time heals all. But he [Arjun Kapoor] respected whatever, maybe,” Malaika said on The Namrata Zakaria Show.

Calling the actor, whom she dated for almost 6 years, an “integral” part of her life, Malaika expressed, “I think he is somebody who is so very important to me. Somebody who is such an integral part of my life…in whatever way may be. I don’t really want to talk too much about my past or what the future may be. Enough and more has been written about it. Enough and more has been splashed all over. It kind of become media feeding ground of space.”