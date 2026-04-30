Malaika Arora quashes ‘cosmetic’ surgery claims; tells Sophie Choudry, ‘don’t need that right now’

Malaika Arora, 52, quashed cosmetic surgery claims, saying it is one of the biggest myths about her. “A lot of people think I have resorted to a lot of cosmetic stuff like surgery. I think, obviously, because…’how can she look a certain way at a certain age? It is not possible…100 per cent’…I think that is something which I would like, once and for all, to say, I feel, I don’t need that right now…When I do, I will think about it…I will approach that then…” she told Sophie Choudry on the second episode of Famously Fit with Sophie talk show on Amazon MX Player.

Dr Ajay Dodeja, junior consultant in dermatology at KIMS Hospitals, Thane, said that often cosmetic procedures are linked to celebrities, which makes many people question whether they’re necessary for keeping skin youthful. “In reality, ageing is a natural process that varies from person to person. Healthy skin mainly comes from a consistent skincare routine, sun protection, balanced nutrition, and an overall healthy lifestyle. Genetics also play a significant role. However, modern dermatological treatments can support these basics by addressing early signs of skin changes safely and effectively,” said Dr Dodeja.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Many people keep their skin looking healthy and youthful simply by following good skincare habits and making wise lifestyle choices.

Simple, consistent habits are key. Dr Dodeja said that using broad-spectrum sunscreen daily is one of the best ways to prevent premature ageing. “A basic skincare routine that includes gentle cleansing, moisturising, and using targeted ingredients like antioxidants and retinoids helps keep skin texture and tone in check. Getting enough sleep, staying hydrated, eating a balanced diet, and exercising regularly also play a big role in skin health.”

Malaika Arora with Sophie Choudry (Photo: Sophie Choudry/Instagram) Malaika Arora with Sophie Choudry (Photo: Sophie Choudry/Instagram)

In addition to these habits, non-invasive dermatological procedures can improve results. Treatments like chemical peels can enhance skin texture and pigmentation, while skin boosters improve hydration and overall skin quality. These procedures go deeper than topical skincare and can work well alongside daily routines.

The choice to pursue these treatments should be based on personal concerns, realistic expectations, and professional medical advice rather than outside pressure or trends.

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What to consider

According to Dr Dodeja, early and well-planned interventions can sometimes slow down certain aging changes, making them easier to manage later. “On the other hand, excessive or inappropriate treatments can lead to unnatural results, which highlights the need for a balanced approach supervised by a medical professional,” added Dr Dodeja.

The aim is not to chase unrealistic standards, but to support the skin as it ages gracefully. “Making informed choices, seeking professional guidance, and practicing moderation are essential for achieving natural and lasting results,” said Dr Dodeja.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.