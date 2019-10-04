Know your makeup: Is it time to add squalane to our skincare regime?

Skincare aficionados are usually tempted to pounce on the next big thing in beauty products. However, it can get hard to decide if one can actually become part of our daily routine, making us run back to our usual fallback, such as good oil coconut oil. So, here we decode the newest trend — squalane. This is derived by the hydrogenation of squalene and if that sounds like a tough one to figure out, you’re at just the right place.

So, here’s everything you need to know about the product:

Difference between squalane and squalene

Our body naturally produces squalene and it’s what gives newborn babies their soft and supple complexion. The skin is roughly made up of 12 per cent squalene, which as it decreases, leads to less smooth skin. Shark livers were once a major source of squalene oil as their livers stored large quantities of it. Although they get absorbed real fast by the skin, it deteriorates quickly, making it unfit for skincare products.

Despite squalene being processed from olives, sugarcane and rice-bran, it still goes rancid pretty fast. Since squalene chemically happens to be an unstable molecule, scientists hydrogenate (using hydrogen gas in the process) it, thus converting it from a liquid to a semi-solid product. This extends its shelf life and makes it last longer.

Squalane, that we today find in most skincare products, are cruelty-free and mostly derived from plants. It gets absorbed quickly into your skin without leaving any greasy feeling.

So, should we use it?

Squalane is among skin-loving ingredients because of its superb compatibility, since it was already found in our skin. Squalane is a fantastic component that needs to be incorporated in our skincare regimen because it replenishes the natural moisture barrier. Often, harsh products or climate effects show up on our skin in the form of redness, irritation and other issues. Moreover, from our mid-20s, the levels of squalene start to deplete naturally, making it the best time to use it.

Benefits of squalane

Since it is an oil that our body naturally produces to keep our skin moisturised, it acts as an emollient.

2. It is non-comedogenic and doesn’t block our pores and cause acne. Although it is a type of oil, unlike other oils, it surprisingly doesn’t impart that greasy feeling, making us want to slather up more of it! Thank goodness, it doesn’t have any odour.

3. Squalane has antibacterial properties and works wonders for skin issues such as eczema, psoriasis, skin rashes, acne and redness. Our skin absorbs squalane oil slowly and is suitable for all types, which makes it good for sensitive skin.

4. It protects our skin from UV damage, as rays can damage our skin extensively, accelerating the ageing process. This is why it is widely used in sunscreen and sunblock creams.

5. Squalane keeps your skin replenished and hydrated, in turn maintaining the skin’s health and leading to a reduction in fine lines and wrinkles. Since it’s an oil, it only adds more glow.

6. This has to be one of the most important benefits of using squalane on the skin: it prevents oxidative damage and protects the skin from harmful radicals. With regular usage, it can even fade dark spots and pigmentation.

Squalane oil deserves a spot in our beauty closet because it not only works for all skin types, but is known to have been a major ingredient in helping skin recover from various issues. Being an oil, it doesn’t give us the greasy feeling. What more could one want?

Have you ever tried squalane oil? Tell us about your experience.