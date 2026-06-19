‘Make your own gold in a bottle spray’: Nupur Sanon reveals haircare secret

There’s a secret behind the Sanon sisters’ thick and luscious hair, and it has been part of their routine for a while now. “Nothing overhyped. Just something that genuinely works for me,” Nupur Sanon, younger sister to Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon, shared on Instagram. Encouraging her audience to try it consistently for 2 weeks for “real results”, she added: “POV: You’re about to make your own ‘gold in a bottle’ spray.”

“Boil 1.5 cups of water and then switch off the flame. Add fresh rosemary leaves. If you don’t have fresh, use dry leaves. Add only two cloves, as they can really irritate your scalp. Add one tablespoon of classic unflavoured green tea. One its lukewarm, add one tablespoon of fresh aloe vera. If you don’t have it, use 99% aloe vera gel. Mix. Strain it into an empty spray bottle. Refrigerate and use it for 6-7 days. I spray it on my hair and keep it overnight. And before I sleep, I always apply some sort of oil. It has worked for me. I am sure you are gonna see a difference (sic),” she said in the video.