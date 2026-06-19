‘Make your own gold in a bottle spray’: Nupur Sanon reveals haircare secret

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There’s a secret behind the Sanon sisters’ thick and luscious hair, and it has been part of their routine for a while now. “Nothing overhyped. Just something that genuinely works for me,” Nupur Sanon, younger sister to Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon, shared on Instagram. Encouraging her audience to try it consistently for 2 weeks for “real results”, she added: “POV: You’re about to make your own ‘gold in a bottle’ spray.”
“Boil 1.5 cups of water and then switch off the flame. Add fresh rosemary leaves. If you don’t have fresh, use dry leaves. Add only two cloves, as they can really irritate your scalp. Add one tablespoon of classic unflavoured green tea. One its lukewarm, add one tablespoon of fresh aloe vera. If you don’t have it, use 99% aloe vera gel. Mix. Strain it into an empty spray bottle. Refrigerate and use it for 6-7 days. I spray it on my hair and keep it overnight. And before I sleep, I always apply some sort of oil. It has worked for me. I am sure you are gonna see a difference (sic),” she said in the video.
But is it dermatologist-approved? Let’s find out.
Dr Reshma T Vishnani, consultant dermatologist, trichologist and aesthetic dermatologist at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai, said that rosemary improves microcapillary perfusion (blood circulation), which can lead to new hair growth and hair fall control. Additionally, it has antibacterial and antioxidant effects.
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Dr Zeba Chhapra, Dermatologist, Cosmetologist and Trichologist MMBS, DDVL, Founder and MD at Serenity Med Aesthetics broke down the ingredients and their benefits:
Rosemary has been studied for its potential role in supporting scalp circulation, which may contribute to healthier hair growth over time. It also has mild anti-inflammatory properties that can benefit individuals with mild scalp irritation.
Cloves contain eugenol, a compound with antioxidant and antimicrobial properties. This may help maintain scalp hygiene and reduce microbial overgrowth that sometimes contributes to dandruff or irritation. However, cloves can be quite potent and may irritate sensitive skin if not properly diluted.
Aloe vera is widely recognized for its soothing and hydrating properties. It can help calm scalp inflammation, reduce dryness, and improve overall scalp comfort, which indirectly supports healthier hair.
However, Dr Vishnani cautioned that rosemary can be used as an adjuvant therapy but not as a mainline treatment. “I do not recommend rosemary or any oil in the treatment of hair fall. There is little evidence in peer-reviewed journals about its benefits or side effects. The only place we hear about it is on social media,” she said, adding that if you still want to use rosemary, it can be applied as an oil 30 minutes or one hour prior to your hair wash for its conditioning benefits.
“While these ingredients are generally considered safe when appropriately prepared, DIY formulations can sometimes cause contact dermatitis, especially in individuals with sensitive skin,” said Dr Chhapra, recommending doing a patch test before widespread use, avoiding application on broken or inflamed skin, and ensuring the mixture is freshly prepared and stored hygienically to prevent contamination.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.