Sunday, Jan 15, 2023

This Makar Sankranti, try Juhi Parmar’s recipe for til ki barfi

"For us at home, every year my Papa makes Til Ki Barfi and so this time rather than me doing the cooking, I’m going to show you how it's done at the Parmar household as its papa who takes over the kitchen," she wrote

Juhi shares the recipe for til ki barfi

Makar Sankranti, a Hindu harvest festival signifying the end of winter and the beginning of a new season, is celebrated with much fervour across the country. Among the many rituals associated with this day, sesame seeds are said to be closely associated with the festivities. Therefore, the festival is also known as Til Sankranti. As such, people devour various sweets made using sesame seeds or til.

Actor Juhi Parmar does something similar as she shared a video of her father preparing til ki barfi. “The season of kites and of delicious til ki mithai is here. For us at home, every year my Papa makes Til Ki Barfi and so this time rather than me doing the cooking, I’m going to show you how it’s done at the Parmar household as its papa who takes over the kitchen,” she captioned the post on Instagram.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Juhi Parmar (@juhiparmar) 

She also shared a quick recipe for people looking to make delicious til ki barfi, this Makar Sankranti.

Ingredients

*2 cups of white sesame seeds
*1.5 cups of khoya
*1.5 cups of sugar
*Ghee
*Grated coconut

Method

*Dry roast white sesame seeds followed by grinding them coarsely.
*Mix these roasted sesame seeds with khoya.
*Make sugar syrup by adding water to sugar. When it looks sticky, it’s ready.
*Add the sugar syrup to the til mixture.
*Spread ghee on any plate and then spread the mixture.
*Garnish it with grated coconut.
*Cut it in any shape of your choice.

Would you try this recipe today?

