Makar Sankranti 2023: Puja Vidhi, Timings, Samagri, Mantra and other details

Makar Sankranti 2023 Puja Vidhi, Shubh Muhurat, Time, Samagri, Mantra: Makar Sankranti, which is celebrated with much fun and fervour every year, marks the first day of the sun’s transition into the zodiac sign Capricorn or Makara. As such, the festival is considered to be extremely auspicious and is dedicated to the Sun god. This year, it falls on January 15, which is a Sunday. As the day marks the end of the winter season, people fly kites, which is believed to be an important part of the celebrations.

It is one of the very few festivals that is observed according to the solar cycles of the Hindu calendar.

The festival is celebrated by different names by different communities in India. For instance, while in Maharashtra it is known as Pedda Pandaga, in West Bengal it is called Poush Shongkranti. In Gujarat and Rajasthan, Makar Sankranti is known as Uttarayana. In Haryana and Punjab, Makar Sankranti is known as Maghi. The Assamese call it Magh Bihu, and the Tamilians Thai Pongal.

On this auspicious day of Makar Sankranti, it is considered that it is customary to bathe in holy waters and donate black sesame seeds, sesame laddus, grains, vegetables, pulses, turmeric, fruits, and other commodities to the needy. People also prepare and consume khichdi on the auspicious day.

Makara Sankranti Punya Kala – 07:15 am to 05:46 pm

Duration – 10 hours 31 minutes

Makara Sankranti Maha Punya Kala – 07:15 am to 09:00 am

Duration – 01 Hour 45 minutes

According to drikpanchang.com, Sankranti activities, like taking bath, offering Naivedhya (food offered to deity) to Lord Surya, offering charity or Dakshina, performing Shraddha rituals and breaking fast or Parana, should be done during Punya Kaal.

It also notes that if Makar Sankranti happens after sunset, then all Punya Kaal activities are postponed till next day sunrise. Hence all Punya Kaal activities should be done in day time.

Drikpanchang.com mentioned that Sankranti Punya Kaal is different for all cities. Hence it is important to set your location first before noting down Sankranti Muhurta.

