Makar Sankranti 2023: Date, History, Importance and Significance of Makar Sankranti Festival

Makar Sankranti 2023 Date: The Hindu harvest festival of Makar Sankranti is celebrated all over India, and is known by various names across the country. The seasonal and religious festival marks the sun changing directions and shifting its trajectory towards the north, therefore, entering the Makara or Capricorn zodiac sign.

The festival signifies the end of winter and long days, and the beginning of a new season. The period is called Uttarayan, and is considered very lucky. Hindus celebrate the festival as an auspicious occasion, and one of good fortune and prosperity. The religious festival honours Lord Surya, the sun god. It is celebrated as Bihu in Assam, Pongal in Tamil Nadu and Sakrat in Haryana. It is even celebrated internationally as Maghe Sankranti in Nepal, Songkran in Thailand and Thingyan in Myanmar.

This year, 2023, Makar Sankranti will be celebrated on Sunday, January 15. According to the almanacs, the auspicious hour, Makar Sankranti Punya Kala, begins at 8.45 am and will end at 5.40 pm in the evening. Unlike many other Hindu festivals that follow the lunar calendar, Makar Sankranti is usually celebrated on the same date as it follows the sun.

To celebrate the day, devotees wake up early in the morning at the time of sunrise. The day usually begins with a dip in a holy river, like the Ganga, Kaveri or Krishna, depending on where you are in the country. Taking this dip washes away your sins, and also gives you good luck for the new dawn that is starting on this day. This dip is accompanied by prayer and chants. Since it is an auspicious day, many people offer charity and donations to the lesser fortunate. Historically, Lord Surya has been worshipped in India since the Vedic times.

Culturally, Makar Sankranti goes hand in hand with many regional delicacies and dishes. Some of the popular dishes are Til Laddoo, Payasam, Puran Poli, Pongal and Undhiyu. Sesame and jaggery are a few of the ingredients used all over the country in Makar Sankranti dishes. Kite flying is also an important activity for the day.

