scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 14, 2023

Makar Sankranti 2023: Date, History, Importance and Significance of Makar Sankranti Festival

Makar Sankranti 2023 Date: The festival signifies the end of winter and long days, and the beginning of a new season

Makar Sankranti 2023 Date and Time in India: Many people hold kite-flying competitions on this day. (Photo: Getty)
Listen to this article
Makar Sankranti 2023: Date, History, Importance and Significance of Makar Sankranti Festival
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Makar Sankranti 2023 Date: The Hindu harvest festival of Makar Sankranti is celebrated all over India, and is known by various names across the country. The seasonal and religious festival marks the sun changing directions and shifting its trajectory towards the north, therefore, entering the Makara or Capricorn zodiac sign.

The festival signifies the end of winter and long days, and the beginning of a new season. The period is called Uttarayan, and is considered very lucky. Hindus celebrate the festival as an auspicious occasion, and one of good fortune and prosperity. The religious festival honours Lord Surya, the sun god. It is celebrated as Bihu in Assam, Pongal in Tamil Nadu and Sakrat in Haryana. It is even celebrated internationally as Maghe Sankranti in Nepal, Songkran in Thailand and Thingyan in Myanmar.

This year, 2023, Makar Sankranti will be celebrated on Sunday, January 15. According to the almanacs, the auspicious hour, Makar Sankranti Punya Kala, begins at 8.45 am and will end at 5.40 pm in the evening. Unlike many other Hindu festivals that follow the lunar calendar, Makar Sankranti is usually celebrated on the same date as it follows the sun.

To celebrate the day, devotees wake up early in the morning at the time of sunrise. The day usually begins with a dip in a holy river, like the Ganga, Kaveri or Krishna, depending on where you are in the country. Taking this dip washes away your sins, and also gives you good luck for the new dawn that is starting on this day. This dip is accompanied by prayer and chants. Since it is an auspicious day, many people offer charity and donations to the lesser fortunate. Historically, Lord Surya has been worshipped in India since the Vedic times.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Invite To Finish
Delhi Confidential: Invite To Finish
More pilgrims than infra, waste disposal lacking: NGT panel on key pilgri...
More pilgrims than infra, waste disposal lacking: NGT panel on key pilgri...
Noida firm linked to Uzbek syrup deaths under scan over missing key suppl...
Noida firm linked to Uzbek syrup deaths under scan over missing key suppl...
Joshimath built and built amid alerts: ISRO maps 5-cm dip in just 12 days
Joshimath built and built amid alerts: ISRO maps 5-cm dip in just 12 days

Culturally, Makar Sankranti goes hand in hand with many regional delicacies and dishes. Some of the popular dishes are Til Laddoo, Payasam, Puran Poli, Pongal and Undhiyu. Sesame and jaggery are a few of the ingredients used all over the country in Makar Sankranti dishes. Kite flying is also an important activity for the day.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 14-01-2023 at 09:10 IST
Next Story

Delhi News Live Updates: Moderate fog observed; minimum temperature settles at 11.2 degrees Celsius

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

red fort, new delhi, sound and light show, puppet show, independence, 75 years, amit shah, amitabh bachchan, indian express
In pictures: Glimpses of ‘Jai Hind’, a sound and light show at Red Fort
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 14: Latest News
Advertisement
close