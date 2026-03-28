Mahavir Jayanti 2026 Date: 30 or 31 March? Know Correct Date, Puja Timings, History and Significance Here | When is Mahavir Jayanti

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Mahavir Jayanti 2026 Date: Mahavir Jayanti, or Mahaveer Janma Kalyanak, is one of the most important festivals of Jainism, marking the birth of Lord Mahavir, the 24th and last Tirthankara.
Also known as Vardhamana, Lord Mahavir established the fundamental principles of Jainism, which continue to guide millions of followers today.
The festival is widely celebrated among Jain communities in India, Nepal, the United States, and the United Kingdom.
Lord Mahavir was born on the Trayodashi Tithi during the Shukla Paksha of the Chaitra month, which is the 13th day of the rising moon of March and April as per the Gregorian calendar, resulting in different dates each year.
This year, in 2026, Mahavir Jayanti will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 31, marking the 2624th birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir.
According to drikpanchang.com, the Trayodashi tithi will begin at 07:09 AM on March 30 and end at 06:55 AM the next day, that is, March 31.
Born as Vardhamana into the royal family of Queen Trishala and King Siddhartha in Kundagram, present-day Bihar, India, in 599 BC, Mahavira, which translates to “the great hero”, renounced his royalty and worldly pleasures to achieve Kevala Jnana (omniscience or supreme knowledge), marking his transformation as a spiritual leader.
He spent the next 30 years travelling across India, teaching his philosophy of Ahimsa (nonviolence), Satya (truth), Asteya (non-stealing), Brahmacharya (chastity), and Aparigraha (non-attachment), which later became the essential principles of Jainism.
People celebrate Mahavira Jayanti by visiting temples to give prayers, meditate, and read scriptures, as well as perform acts of charity.
One of the notable celebrations includes Rath Yatra, which is a spectacular procession through the streets with Lord Mahavira’s idol on a chariot with followers accompanying it while chanting hymns and performing prayers.