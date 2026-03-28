Mahavir Jayanti 2026 Date: 30 or 31 March? Know Correct Date, Puja Timings, History and Significance Here | When is Mahavir Jayanti

Mahavir Jayanti 2026 Date: Lord Mahavir was born on the Trayodashi Tithi during the Shukla Paksha of the Chaitra month

Mahavir Jayanti 2026 Date: Mahavir Jayanti, or Mahaveer Janma Kalyanak, is one of the most important festivals of Jainism, marking the birth of Lord Mahavir, the 24th and last Tirthankara.

Also known as Vardhamana, Lord Mahavir established the fundamental principles of Jainism, which continue to guide millions of followers today.

The festival is widely celebrated among Jain communities in India, Nepal, the United States, and the United Kingdom.

Mahavir Jayanti 2026: Date and Timings

Lord Mahavir was born on the Trayodashi Tithi during the Shukla Paksha of the Chaitra month, which is the 13th day of the rising moon of March and April as per the Gregorian calendar, resulting in different dates each year.