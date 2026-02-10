Maha Shivratri 2026 Date and Time: Shivratri shubh muhurat, puja vidhi, rituals and more

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
Maha Shivratri 2026 Date: Maha Shivratri, also known as the ‘great night of Shiva’, is one of the most significant Hindu festivals dedicated to Lord Shiva, or Mahadeva, who is revered as one of Hinduism’s Supreme Lords.
It is widely observed by Hindus worldwide, including in India and Nepal.
According to Shaivism beliefs, Lord Shiva delights his devotees on Maha Shivratri with a mesmerising and magnificent dance that portrays the cycles of creation, preservation, and destruction on this holy night.
Other legends suggest the divine marriage of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati on the day, which represents the equilibrium of cosmic powers.
During this day and night of fasting, prayers, and meditations, devotees worship Lord Shiva and reflect on values and virtues like honesty, nonviolence toward others, generosity, forgiveness, and Shiva’s discoveries.
In North India, Maha Shivratri is celebrated in the month of Phalgun; however, in South India, it is celebrated on the Chaturdashi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in Magh.
Regardless of calendar changes, the Shivaratri festival stays consistent on this significant night.
This celebration takes place every year in February or March, celebrating the passage from winter to spring and symbolising a period of rejuvenation.
This year, Maha Shivaratri will be celebrated on Sunday, February 15, 2026, with the Nishita Kaal Puja timings starting from 12:09 AM to 01:01 AM on February 16, 2026, and Shivaratri Parana timings starting from 06:59 AM to 03:24 PM on the same day.
Devotees eat only once a day before their Shivaratri vrat, or fast, which is usually observed on Trayodashi.
According to drikpanchang.com, after conducting morning Shivaratri rites, devotees must take Sankalp to fast for the entire day and eat only on the following day.
Here are six crucial rituals to observe during the Maha Shivratri puja.
