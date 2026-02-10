Maha Shivratri 2026 Date and Time: Shivratri shubh muhurat, puja vidhi, rituals and more

Maha Shivratri 2026 Date: Devotees eat only once a day before their Shivaratri vrat, or fast, which is usually observed on Trayodashi.

Maha Shivratri 2026 Date: Maha Shivratri, also known as the ‘great night of Shiva’, is one of the most significant Hindu festivals dedicated to Lord Shiva, or Mahadeva, who is revered as one of Hinduism’s Supreme Lords.

It is widely observed by Hindus worldwide, including in India and Nepal.

According to Shaivism beliefs, Lord Shiva delights his devotees on Maha Shivratri with a mesmerising and magnificent dance that portrays the cycles of creation, preservation, and destruction on this holy night.

Other legends suggest the divine marriage of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati on the day, which represents the equilibrium of cosmic powers.