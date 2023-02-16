Maha Shivratri 2023 Date: When is Mahashivratri in 2023?

Maha Shivratri 2023 Date in India: Maha Shivratri, a day that celebrates the convergence of the forces of Shiva and Shakti, is an important occasion for Hindus all across the world. This year, it will be celebrated on March 18, 2023, which is a Saturday.

The day honours Lord Shiva, who is regarded as one of the three in the holy Hindu trinity. Maha Shivratri, or the ‘great night of Shiva’ happens once every year, when the winter recedes, in February/March, and paves the way for spring and summer.

The day is said to be a symbolic celebration to dispel darkness and ignorance and to move ahead in life with a renewed sense of consciousness. Many observe fasts on the day and seek the blessings of the almighty by not sleeping throughout the night and chanting his name. It is said that the whole night duration can be divided into four to get four prahar to perform Shiva Puja four times.

Drikpanchang.com mentions that

Ratri First Prahar Puja Time – 06:13 pm to 09:24 pm

Ratri Second Prahar Puja Time – 09:24 pm to 12:35 am, Feb 19

Ratri Third Prahar Puja Time – 12:35 am to 03:46 am, Feb 19

Ratri Fourth Prahar Puja Time – 03:46 am to 06:56 am, Feb 19

Chaturdashi Tithi Begins – 08:02 pm on Feb 18, 2023

Chaturdashi Tithi Ends – 04:18 pm on Feb 19, 2023

Many also take a second bath sometime in the evening and then visit the temple or sit down for prayer at home. Some devotees also make offerings to Lord Shiva in the form of fruits and milk. In many temples across India, the sacred mantra of ‘Om Namah Shivay‘ is chanted all day.

The day sees a lot of crowds thronging Shiva temples across the country.

It is believed that the day prompts one to internally reflect and introspect rather than indulge in outward celebrations of fun and frolic. In Shaivism, it is said that on this night, Lord Shiva performed the hypnotic and heavenly dance of creation, preservation, and destruction. Other legends say that on this night, Shiva and Shakti had got married.

Notably, according to drikpanchang.com, Chaturdashi Tithi during Krishna Paksha in the month of Magha is known as Maha Shivaratri according to South Indian calendar. However, according to North Indian calendar, Masik Shivaratri in the month of Phalguna is known as Maha Shivaratri. In both calendars, it is the naming convention of the lunar month that differs. But, both, North Indians and South Indians celebrate Maha Shivaratri on same day.

Besides India, the holy festival is also observed in countries like Nepal.

