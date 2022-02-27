Maha Shivratri 2022 Date: When is Mahashivratri in 2022?

Maha Shivratri 2021 Date in India: Maha Shivratri, “The Great Night of Shiva”, celebrates the convergence of the forces of Shiva and Shakti. The duo of Shiv and Shakti is considered to be the epitome of love, power, and togetherness.

Falling in the Indian month of Phalgun, Maha Shivratri is one of the most grandly celebrated days. This year the auspicious occasion’s festivities will begin at 3:16 am on March 1 and will end at 1:00 am on March 2.

It is believed that while there is a Shivratri every luni-solar month of the Hindu calendar, the Maha Shivratri, happens once every year, when the winter draws to a close and paves the way for spring and summer, in the months of February/March.

There are different legends throughout history which describe the significance of Maha Shivratri. One of them says that on this night, Lord Shiva had performed the Tandav – a hypnotic and heavenly dance of creation, preservation and destruction. Other legends say that on this night Shiva – the lord of destruction married Parvati – the goddess of fertility, love, and beauty, who is also known as Shakti (power).

Another story says that this was the night Shiva drank the cosmic poison, churned by the Gods and demons from the ocean of milk. Shiva locked the poison in his throat for eternity, turning his neck blue. Shivratri, thus celebrates Shiva’s benevolence.

Unlike a lot of other Hindi festivals, Maha Shivratri is a more solemn festival as it is marked with internal reflection and introspection. Devotees spend the day in prayer, meditation and observing strict full-day fasts. Some celebrate in the morning while others organise ‘jagrans’ at night.

Devotees are also seen worshipping the ‘Shivling’ – the iconic representation of Shiva and offer Rudra-Abhishek, where they bathe the Shivling with water, curd or milk. Chants of ‘Om Namah Shivaya’ and ‘Har Har Mahadev’ reverberate in several temples across India. Unmarried women also fast on Maha Shivratri as it is believed they will get a husband like Lord Shiva.

In the city of Ujjain, where the Mahakaleshwar Temple (one of the 12 Jyotirlingams) is located, witnesses large processions with people thronging the streets to catch a glimpse of the revered idol of Lord Shiva.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!