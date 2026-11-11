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Actor Madhuri Dixit recently responded to Yami Gautam’s question about her evergreen popularity across ages. “You give love, you get love. I really like meeting people. I really like talking to people. I like praising people because everyone has some kind of talent, and I like talking about it and praising it. And that’s how I meet them. And that’s how I love people,” the Ram Lakhan actor told Gautam on Kon Honar Crorepati (KBC Marathi).
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Delnna Rrajesh, psychotherapist and relationship breakthrough coach, reflected on her words and shared that it reflects “something deeper”. “Genuine appreciation can help people rediscover their own worth,” said Delnna.
Delnna noted how easily people catalogue their failures yet struggle to name their strengths. “They remember criticism but overlook their courage. Often, it begins in childhood. A child repeatedly called careless, oversensitive or inferior to a sibling may eventually adopt those judgements as their own. Being genuinely seen can challenge that story. In therapy, a corrective emotional experience occurs when someone encounters understanding where they expected judgement. It cannot erase years of hurt, but consistent empathy can help reshape beliefs about self-worth. Sometimes people don’t need more correction. They need someone to recognise the strengths they already possess,” said Delnna.
Appreciation, however, is not flattery. “Praising children only for marks or partners only for compliance makes approval conditional. Genuine appreciation honours who people are; manipulative praise rewards who we want them to be. Some people even struggle to accept compliments because feeling valued is unfamiliar,” shared Delnna.
Today we celebrate their breakthrough; tomorrow, they may be celebrating ours. This is how we build a culture where people empower rather than compete with one another. “Being present for someone’s pain matters; celebrating their happiness without envy matters too,” shared Delnna.
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Appreciation must coexist with boundaries and self-respect. “But it can transform the emotional culture of a family or community, replacing comparison with encouragement and competition with collective growth.”