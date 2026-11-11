Actor Madhuri Dixit recently responded to Yami Gautam’s question about her evergreen popularity across ages. “You give love, you get love. I really like meeting people. I really like talking to people. I like praising people because everyone has some kind of talent, and I like talking about it and praising it. And that’s how I meet them. And that’s how I love people,” the Ram Lakhan actor told Gautam on Kon Honar Crorepati (KBC Marathi).

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Delnna Rrajesh, psychotherapist and relationship breakthrough coach, reflected on her words and shared that it reflects “something deeper”. “Genuine appreciation can help people rediscover their own worth,” said Delnna.