Madhu Chopra doesn’t use face wash, reveals DIY ubtan she and daughter Priyanka swear by: ‘Outcome…bahut umda’

Dermatologist Dr Madhu Chopra recently shared a DIY that she regularly uses for her face. “I will tell you my routine. I have not used soap or face wash on my skin. Sometimes, I use scrubs because, as you age, dead skin cells multiply. So, need to use scrubs regularly. That is the one thing that goes on my face. I have always maintained that I have good skin without pimples, acne, or pigmentation. So, efforts do count. I have taken preventive and precautionary steps. So, today I’m telling you about ubtan. My daughter Priyanka (Chopra Jonas) has also mentioned it quite a few times. Woh bhi wahi use karti hai jo main use karti hun (she too uses the same thing),” said said on Instagram.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

How to make a ubtan?

Ingredients

2 tsp – Besan or gram flour

1 tsp – Malai or homemade cream “Since my skin is really dry, I use a little ghar ki bani huyi malai. (I use homemade thick cream),” she said.

Curd – “I sometimes go out in the sun…so I really like the bleaching effect…I use fresh dahi since it has lactic acid,” she mentioned.

Turmeric – According to Dr Madhu, it is the “secret ingredient” that helps prevent inflammation, infections, boils, and acne.

Cold milk

Method

*These ingredients are beneficial. Mix all these. Let it sit for a minute.

“This is very good. Easy to use and can be used as a mask. Outcome…bahut umda (It is exceptional).

*Apply it. Let it dry. Wash it off in 15-20 minutes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Madhu Akhouri Chopra (@drmadhuakhourichopra)

*The under-eye skin is very delicate. Do not rub there.

*People who have extremely fair skin should use very little turmeric, she said.

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“Ek sunehra sa glow aajaata hai chehre par for people with normal, Indian skin,” she mentioned.

Here’s what you should keep in mind (Photo: Pexels) Here’s what you should keep in mind (Photo: Pexels)

To get an informed insight about these common skincare concerns, we reached out to Dr Shweta Nakhawa, Consultant Dermatologist, KIMS Hospitals, Thane.

Is it okay to not use facewash at all?

It depends on your skin type and lifestyle. “For those with very dry or sensitive skin, frequent use of facewash can strip natural oils and make the skin feel tighter. In these cases, a gentle routine may be better. However, skipping cleansing altogether may not work for everyone, especially if you’re exposed to pollution, sweat, or makeup. The skin still needs some form of cleaning to remove dirt and buildup,” said Dr Nakhawa.

Are scrubs alone enough for maintaining healthy skin?

Scrubs help remove dead skin cells, making the skin look smoother and brighter. “But relying solely on scrubs is not ideal. Over-exfoliation can irritate the skin or damage its barrier. A balanced routine usually includes gentle cleansing and occasional exfoliation instead of relying on scrubs alone,” Dr Nakhawa mentioned.

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Does a DIY ubtan help dry skin?

Concurring that a good ubtan made with gram flour, curd, milk, and a pinch of turmeric can work as a nourishing mask, Dr Nakhawa asserted that these ingredients can help hydrate the skin, improve texture, and provide a temporary glow. “For dry skin, adding a little cream can give extra softness. The key is to use fresh ingredients and keep the mixture gentle.”

Are there any precautions when using home remedies?

Yes, always patch test before trying anything new. “Ingredients like turmeric or lemon can irritate sensitive skin if used too much. Avoid the area around the eyes since it is delicate. Consistency is important, but overuse should be avoided.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.