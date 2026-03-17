Dr Madhu Chopra drops a glimpse of injecting herself with Botox on right side of face, says doesn’t go overboard: ‘I feel it’s drooping a little bit’

Priyanka Chopra’s mother and dermatologist, Dr Madhu Chopra, recently shared a glimpse of herself Botoxing the right side of her face. “I’m going to do Botox on my face because I feel it’s drooping a little bit. You see my angle of the mouth like it’s depressed. My right side is relatively weaker than the left. So, I usually botox my right,” she said in a post on Instagram.

While demonstrating a simple procedure of injecting the shots, Dr Madhu said, “My eyebrows and eyelids have come down, and I do have lines. So, watch me. I have just marked myself. I’m going to do it myself. I am first going to take the marks out because I know where I have to give.”

After the procedure, she added, “It’s painless, harmless, and I am very careful about under-correcting the first time. I do not go overboard. I do not shoot too much. Just units to units. I will see the results in 4-5 days. If there is any correction to be made, I will do it again. It’s much better to go easy, go low, instead of having the eyes swinging or the mouth going in a different space…or your face turning plastic.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Let’s understand the procedure better from an expert. Dr Shweta Nakhawa, consultant dermatologist, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, said Botox is a purified protein used in aesthetic dermatology to temporarily relax specific facial muscles. “By reducing muscle activity, it softens dynamic wrinkles, such as frown lines, forehead lines, and crow’s feet, resulting in a smoother appearance. The effect lasts temporarily, typically lasting a few months,” said Dr Nakhawa.

Is it common to use Botox on only one side of the face?

In some cases, yes, affirmed Dr Nakhawa. “The human face is naturally uneven, and muscle activity can differ from one side to another. Dermatologists may use Botox in a targeted or uneven way to correct this imbalance. For example, if one side is more expressive or has deeper lines. This approach is tailored for each individual and requires careful assessment,” she described.

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Here’s what you should consider (Photo: Freepik) Here’s what you should consider (Photo: Freepik)

Does asymmetrical Botox look unnatural?

When performed correctly by a trained professional, the goal is to restore balance, not create noticeable asymmetry, stressed Dr Nakhawa. “Subtle, well-planned injections can improve facial harmony while keeping natural expressions. However, poorly administered Botox can lead to uneven results, so expertise is crucial.”

Are there risks involved with such treatments?

Botox is generally safe when done by qualified practitioners. However, improper technique or incorrect dosing can result in side effects like drooping, uneven facial movement, or a “frozen” look. This is why it’s important to seek treatment from experienced dermatologists who have a thorough understanding of facial anatomy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Madhu Akhouri Chopra (@drmadhuakhourichopra)

How long do the results last?

The effects of Botox usually last between three and six months, depending on the person’s metabolism, muscle activity, and dosage. Maintenance sessions are needed to keep the results, she mentioned.

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What should one keep in mind before considering Botox?

It’s vital to have realistic expectations and a personalised consultation. “Botox is not meant to change how you look but to provide subtle enhancement. The focus should always be on achieving a refreshed, natural appearance instead of overdoing it,” said Dr Nakhawa.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.