Maahi gets candid about attending Shaan’s concerts: ‘Grown ladies going berserk’; expert weighs in

What parent does not dream of their child feeling proud of their professional accomplishments? Shaan is no different and, in an interview, shared that his son Maahi used to love attending his concerts as a kid.

The Indian playback singer has been winning hearts for over three decades now, and sometimes, overzealous fans would take it a step too far. During the conversation, Maahi admitted that it was so awkward watching grown women scream for Shaan. Talk about second-hand embarrassment.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

“I was horrified as a child. I saw grown ladies going berserk…saying things about my father. I was like, ‘Aunty, it’s my dad on stage, please’. Who wants to see women hitting on their father?” he recalled during a chat on Zoom.