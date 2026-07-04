Maahi gets candid about attending Shaan’s concerts: ‘Grown ladies going berserk’; expert weighs in

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What parent does not dream of their child feeling proud of their professional accomplishments? Shaan is no different and, in an interview, shared that his son Maahi used to love attending his concerts as a kid.
The Indian playback singer has been winning hearts for over three decades now, and sometimes, overzealous fans would take it a step too far. During the conversation, Maahi admitted that it was so awkward watching grown women scream for Shaan. Talk about second-hand embarrassment.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
“I was horrified as a child. I saw grown ladies going berserk…saying things about my father. I was like, ‘Aunty, it’s my dad on stage, please’. Who wants to see women hitting on their father?” he recalled during a chat on Zoom.
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Dr Rimpa Sarkar, clinical psychologist and founder of Sentier Wellness, says that growing up with a famous parent can be a unique experience because children are exposed to public attention long before they fully understand it.
“Fame itself is not inherently harmful, but it can influence how children develop their sense of identity, privacy, and relationships. If a child’s self worth becomes closely tied to their parent’s public image, they may struggle to separate who they are from how the world sees their family,” she tells indianexpress.com.
Dr Sarkar explains that children may also experience confusion when they witness strangers expressing intense admiration or emotional attachment towards their parent, much like Maahi described.
“At a young age, they are still learning about relationships and social boundaries, so seeing people react in ways that feel unusual or overwhelming can be difficult to process. These experiences may evoke curiosity, embarrassment, protectiveness, or even insecurity, all of which are normal emotional responses,” she elaborates.
According to her, what makes the biggest difference is how parents create stability outside the spotlight. And children benefit when home feels like a place where they are valued for who they are rather than for their family’s public identity.
“Maintaining predictable routines, encouraging friendships outside the entertainment industry, protecting their privacy, and having open conversations about fame can help children understand that public admiration is directed towards a parent’s professional role and not a measure of personal relationships,” says Dr Sarkar.
She also believes it’s important for children to have opportunities to build an identity independent of their parent’s success. “Encouraging them to pursue their own interests, talents, and goals allows them to develop confidence based on their own achievements rather than inherited recognition,” suggests the expert.
Quoting research on child development, Dr Sarkar highlights the fact that secure attachment, emotional availability, and supportive parenting have a much greater influence on long term psychological well being than fame itself.
Ultimately, children do not need famous parents to feel secure. What they need is emotionally present parents. “When fame is balanced with warmth, healthy boundaries, and open communication, children are far more likely to navigate their parent’s public success in a psychologically healthy way,” concludes Dr Sarkar.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.