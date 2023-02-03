Prada tops Lyst’s hottest brands ranking; Balenciaga drops out of top 10

Lyst has released its latest Index report, which is a quarterly ranking of fashion’s hottest brands and products, taking into account “Lyst shoppers’ behaviour, including searches on and off the platform, product views and sales”. To determine the same, it also tracks brand and product heat, social media mentions, activity and engagement statistics worldwide, over a three-month period. The latest report gave the verdict for 2022 Q4 – October to December 2022. According to Lyst, this quarter saw the most movement amongst the top 20 brands since the chart began.

Prada replaced Gucci, which dropped to second place after Alessandro Michele’s unexpected departure, to become the hottest brand in the world, moving to the number one spot “for the first time with searches up 37 per cent this quarter”. Seeing a significant rise, Moncler rocketed 14 spots up the chart and took the third position.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LYST (@lyst)

Balenciaga, on the other hand, was hit by several controversies including its infamous campaign featuring children this quarter. As a result, it dropped off the top 10 ranking to take the 11th spot.

Lyst also mentioned that several newcomers entered the index. “Gen Z shoppers are breathing new life into once dormant brands. Stepping up into 15th place — and with over 1.2 billion mentions on TikTok — Ugg’s influence is undeniable. Searches for its $140 ultra mini boots, which have been sold out across many retailers for most of the past three months, have skyrocketed 82%. In 19th place, Coach is moving up thanks to a rise in demand for its more accessibly priced handbags over the gifting season, which have increased in popularity among Gen Z shoppers. Alaïa and Mugler are this quarter’s Breakout Brands to watch, the continued appreciation for archive Y2K fashion propelling both labels into the spotlight,” it noted.

Here are the hottest brands of Q4 2022

*Prada

*Gucci

*Moncler

*Miu Miu

*Valentino

*Bottega Veneta

*Loewe

*Dior

*Dolce & Gabbana

*Saint Laurent

*Balenciaga

*Nike

*Versace

*Fendi

*Louis Vuitton

*Diesel

*Ugg

*Burberry

*Coach

*Jacquemus

Alongside, Lyst also revealed the hottest products of the quarter with Saint Laurent‘s Icare bag occupying the first spot, with a 46 per cent spike in searches. “Worn by Bella Hadid, Zoë Kravitz, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Sydney Sweeney, the jumbo quilted bag has quickly reached ‘It’ status and is causing a halo effect trend for the bag category: searches for totes are up 55% this quarter,” the report said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LYST (@lyst)

Loewe’s padded bomber jacket’s growing popularity resonated in the index with the product becoming the seventh hottest product this quarter. “As seen on Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Taylor Russell and Lori Harvey, there are currently 478.5M views for #LoewePufferJacket on TikTok.”

Here are some hottest products of Q4 2022

*Saint Laurent Icare bag

*Prada logo slingbacks

*Dr Martens Leonore Chelsea boot

*16Arlington Solaria dress’

*Bottega Veneta Sardine bag

*Acne Studios mohair checked scarf

*Loewe padded bomber jacket

*Mach & Mach double bow embellished court shoes

*Miu Miu logo-patch satin briefs

*Crocs x Salehe Bembury clogs

Advertisement

Lyst also identified three brands that are gaining heat the fasted outside the top 20. These are – 16Arlington, Alaïa, and Mugler.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!