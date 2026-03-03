Lunar Eclipse (Chandra Grahan) 2026 Date, Timings Live Updates: When Will Chandra Grahan Be Visible in India?

Lunar Eclipse 2026 Date, Timings Live

A significant celestial event is set to take place on March 03, 2026, as a lunar eclipse — known in India as Chandra Grahan — will be observed across parts of the world. A lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth moves directly between the Sun and the Moon, causing the Earth’s shadow to fall on the Moon. Depending on the alignment, the eclipse may be penumbral, partial, or total.

For viewers in India, visibility and timing depend on the exact phase of the eclipse and the Moon’s position above the horizon. In this live blog, we are tracking confirmed timings for India, phase-wise details of the eclipse, visibility updates, and important information including whether Sutak kaal will be observed.

Story continues below this ad Stay tuned for scientific explanations behind the phenomenon, safety guidance, and key religious and cultural anecdotes aorund Chandra Grahan, and most importantly, verified, real-time updates on Lunar Eclipse 2026! Live Updates Mar 3, 2026 09:23 AM IST Lunar Eclipse (Chandra Grahan) 2026 Date, Timings Live Updates: Penumbral, Partial or Total? Understanding today’s lunar eclipse A lunar eclipse can be penumbral, partial, or total, depending on how deeply the Moon moves into Earth’s shadow. In a penumbral eclipse, the dimming is faint and often hard to notice, while a partial eclipse shows a clear dark “bite” on the Moon. A total lunar eclipse is the most striking, as the entire Moon turns reddish due to sunlight filtering through Earth’s atmosphere. The March 03, 2026 eclipse is significant because its visibility and phase alignment will determine how prominently it can be seen in India, making timing crucial for skywatchers and those observing Chandra Grahan traditions.

