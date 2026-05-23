Ludo, taash, masti and no complaining: Inside the strict no-negativity rule in Akshay Kumar’s home

Akshay Kumar has given Bollywood countless comedy hits. But did you know that the actor is a strong believer in the power of laughter in real life as well? A belief seeded long back in childhood, thanks to an interesting family ritual.

Speaking on Shubhankar Mishra’s podcast Unfiltered, the Garam Masala actor shared how his family built a culture of joy long before fame, and consciously chose to keep it alive even after financial success. “Hamaare ghar mein yeh tha ki hasna hai… taash khelte the, ludo khelte the, alag-alag cheezein khelte the, masti hoti thi. Paise aane ke baad bhi na, mere maa-baap ne ek cheez kamaal ki ki thi—woh hi cheez continue rakhi thi… woh hi ludo khelna, wahi taash khelna.”

(In our home, the idea was to laugh… we used to play cards, play Ludo, play different kinds of games—there was always fun and masti. Even after money came in, my parents continued the tradition)

“Chahe paise ho ya na ho, yaar hasna bahut zaroori hai”: Akshay Kumar (Image: Express Archive) “Chahe paise ho ya na ho, yaar hasna bahut zaroori hai”: Akshay Kumar (Image: Express Archive)

For his family, the rule was clear, leave all the negativity, and toxicity outside. Nobody was allowed to whine about their “dukh bhari kahani” (sad story).

And his message remains rooted in that belief “Toh main yahi kehna chahunga—chahe paise ho ya na ho, yaar hasna bahut zaroori hai, kyunki zindagi ek hi hai… ek hi zindagi mein manhoosiyat nahi chahiye.”

(So I’d just like to say this—whether you have money or not, it’s very important to laugh, because you only have one life… and there’s no place for gloom in that one life)

Why such family rituals matter more than we think

According to Dr Sharadhi C, these simple habits play a powerful role in emotional wellbeing. “Family rituals like playing games and laughing together create a strong emotional connection and make the home feel safe and happy.”

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These shared moments reduce stress, ease tension, and allow people to enjoy each other’s company without pressure—strengthening relationships over time.

They also encourage open communication and mutual respect, especially for children, who learn how to express emotions and build healthy relationships in such environments.

“Avoiding constant complaining or negative talk helps create a more peaceful environment,” says the psychiatrist while adding that over time, these rituals turn into meaningful memories and provide emotional support during challenging phases.

Do such traditions change after financial success?

While wealth may bring lifestyle upgrades, the essence of bonding doesn’t need to change.

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Dr Sharadhi points out that the value of these rituals lies in emotional connection—not money. However, maintaining them can become challenging due to busy schedules, distractions, and shifting priorities.

“Families need to make a conscious effort to protect that time and value togetherness,” just like Kumar’s family.

Setting aside regular moments for connection—no matter how simple—helps keep relationships grounded and meaningful, even as life evolves.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.