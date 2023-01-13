Lohri 2023: Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, Timings, Samagri, Mantra

Lohri 2023 Vidhi, Muhurat, Timings, Samagri, Mantra: The auspicious festival of Lohri is primarily celebrated by Punjabis and people in Haryana, and parts of Himachal Pradesh. Also called Lohadi or Lal Loi, Lohri falls a day before Makar Sankranti. The joyous festival marks the beginning of the harvest season and the passing of the winter solstice. After Lohri, warmer weather is expected with the days getting longer and nights shorter. Notably, the festival of Lohri also marks the end of the cold month of Paush and the beginning of Magh, or the arrival of spring. It also marks the last day of the month of Maargazhi, the ninth month of the lunar calendar.

On the occasion, people light a fire outside their homes or in open spaces with wood and cow dung cakes and offer jaggery, sesame seeds, gajak, rewdi, and peanuts to the lit bonfire while doing parikrama, or circumventing around it.

The Lohri bonfire is said to signify the discarding of old ideas, notions, and thoughts and the welcoming of new and good thoughts, prayers, and wishes for all. Agni or fire is considered an important witness in Hindu marriages and is seen to be sustaining force of life. Hence, people worship and respect it during this festival.

Lohri is celebrated with much pomp and shows with families and friends coming together to dance around bonfires with folk singing. Farmers get together to thank the Sun God for the blessing of heat and warmth that have yielded a good harvest.

Just like all other festivals, Lohri is celebrated with some signature foods made of seasonal delicacies including sarson ka saag (mustard greens), makki ki roti (millet bread rolled flat and roasted on a pan), and sugarcane kheer (pudding). The preparations consist of warmth-inducing foods like sesame seeds, jaggery, groundnuts etc.

According to Drik Panchang, the festival of Lohri is on Saturday, January 14, 2023. It means Makar Sankranti will fall on Sunday, January 15, 2023. Moreover, the Lohri Sankranti tithi will be at 8:57 pm with the Brahma Muhurta lasting from 5:27 am to 6:21 am.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!