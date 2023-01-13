Lohri 2023 Date: History, Importance & Significance of Lohri in India

Lohri 2023 Date in India: One of the most popular festivals of North India, Lohri is primarily celebrated by Sikhs and Hindus in the states of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jammu. It is determined according to the solar part of the lunisolar Bikrami calendar. Lohri is mainly a Sikh festival, however, the day of Lohri is decided based on the Hindu calendar, Drik Panchang notes.

It is closely linked to the Hindu festival Makar Sankranti and is celebrated one day before it. This year, Lohri will be celebrated with much zeal and enthusiasm on January 14.

Also known as Lohadi or Lal Loi, it marks the harvest of the rabi crops and the end of the winter solstice, that is, the onset of longer days and shorter nights. The first Lohri is considered very auspicious for a new bride and a newborn baby, as it symbolises fertility.

The origin of Lohri is believed to date back to the Indus Valley Civilisation. Since northern India and Pakistan came under the Indus Valley Civilisation, Lohri is celebrated here with much pomp and show.

Even if there are many legends associated with the festival, the most famous and interesting story behind Lohri is that of Dulla Bhatti. He was popular among the poor at the time of Mughal king Akbar’s rule. He used to plunder the rich community and distribute the loot among the poor and needy. This made him famous and revered among the populace. As the legend goes, he once saved a girl from the hands of kidnappers and then took care of her like his own daughter. Over time, people correlated Lohri to the tale of Dulla Bhatti, the central character of many Lohri songs, which are sung in respect for the services he had rendered during his lifetime.

Many people also believe that Lohri has its roots in the word ‘loh’, which means a big iron griddle or tava on which rotis are prepared.

Known by different names in different places, Lohri is celebrated by lighting a sacred bonfire, which is considered to be a symbol of fertility, auspiciousness and good luck. People deck up vibrantly, socialise, sing and dance around the fire. It is an occasion where people come together and remember the Sun deity (Surya), leaving past all their differences.

The goods produced from the sugarcane crop in January are the highlight of Lohri. The celebrations revolve around jaggery goods such gachak, rewaries, and chikki as well as nuts and til (sesame seeds). Dinner includes sarson ka saag and makki ki roti.

