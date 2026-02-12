Lin Laishram, 40, talks about her pregnancy journey, cravings, Randeep Hooda: ‘Baby will be served good food every day’

As she prepares for her first child, Lin Laishram discusses the joy of pregnancy, her collaboration with Mona Singh, and why financial independence remains her top priority

Written by: Jayashree Narayanan
5 min readPuneFeb 12, 2026 05:00 AM IST
Lin LaishramLin Laishram talks about enjoying her pregnancy journey (Photo: Lin Laishram)
Actor Lin Laishram, who is expecting her first child with husband, actor Randeep Hooda, is “enjoying being pregnant”. The 40-year-old has been extremely busy with her entrepreneurial initiative as the founder of Akhoi, a cloud kitchen showcasing Manipuri cuisine. After collaborating with actor Mona Singh for her recent North Eastern flavours pop-up at Singh’s Kona Kona restaurant, Lin spoke about her passion for food, culture, and Randeep as a husband in an interview with indianexpress.com.

Excerpts:

Q: How are you doing these days?

Lin: I’m doing really well. It feels different now. I feel more grounded and more responsible towards myself. I’m truly loving this phase and enjoying being pregnant.

Q: Tell us about your cloud kitchen Akhoi initiative…

Lin: Akhoi, in simple words, is my love language. I love feeding people—cooking, talking, and sharing stories through food. It’s also my way of bringing Manipuri culture into the mainstream.

Q: How was it collaborating with Mona for this pop-up?

Lin: I love the vibe, the food, and the people at Kona Kona—and of course Mona, whom I discovered as a fellow foodie through this process. The response to Akhoi was amazing. People were curious, asking questions, and engaging with the food. It felt really special, and I’m so happy we got to collaborate.

Lin Laishram Mona Singh Lin Laishram and Mona Singh (PR Handout)

Mona is a darling. She is so passionate about food, which makes working with her fun and effortless. She genuinely enjoyed every dish we curated and even asked for fermented bamboo shoot, which very few people know or ask for. That really stood out to me.

Q: Do you think the cloud kitchen setup has taken off really well these days, and what does it mean for the food and hospitality segment?

Lin: Absolutely. It’s a great opportunity for people like me who are working with niche cuisines. Many are taking it seriously now, and I love that you can follow your passion, generate income, and start small without massive investments.

Q: Your wedding truly stood out for its showcase of a beautiful Manipuri wedding in November 2023…what is it like to look back?

Lin: Definitely. It’s usually the first thing people mention when they meet me. I think people connected with the authenticity and the genuineness of it—that’s what they really admired.

Q: How are you embracing the idea of parenthood?

Lin: I honestly haven’t thought too deeply about it yet because I’m still figuring things out. But one thing is for sure…baby will be served good food every day, every meal.

Q: Tell us about your diet?

Lin: I do have certain dietary guidelines to follow, but I fail almost every day—tasting new food is a huge part of my life now, and I have had a major sweet craving my whole pregnancy.

Q: How are you keeping your mental health in check?

Lin: I write, I chant and meditate daily for about 30 minutes every day. Writing, chanting, and sitting in silence really help me reset and realign myself.

Q: What’s a typical day in your life like?

Lin: I start with a workout, then work through the day—usually till 6 pm, though most days stretch well into the night.

Q: Your thoughts on social media…?

Lin: I love social media. It has taught me so much and has given me the opportunity to launch a business and learn continuously. But like anything, it can be misused or overused if you’re not mindful.

Q: How important is financial independence as a woman?

Lin: Extremely important. My mother was a working woman, and I saw her work well into her 60s. I started working early in life as a sportsperson, and that financial independence brings a very different kind of freedom.

Q: Do you plan romantic dates, or does Randeep?

Lin: We both find typical romantic dates a bit cliché, but we do make time for each other. The only time we truly disconnect from the world and create our own little space is when we’re in the jungle—that’s when he’s in his full element, and I love it. Mumbai is just too hectic to be romantic.

Q: How do you unwind?

Lin: Earlier, I used to cook a lot to unwind. During pregnancy, I’ve slowed down. We watch movies at home, have long chai sessions with friends, and sometimes just do nothing.

Rapid fire

Morning person or night owl?

– Morning

Home workouts or gym?

– Gym

Traditional attire or contemporary fashion?

– Both

Silence or music?

– Silence

City life or slow living?

– Slow living

Jayashree Narayanan
Jayashree Narayanan writes on fitness, health, aviation safety, food, culture and everything lifestyle.

