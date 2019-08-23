Likee creates Guinness World Record for Independence Day Campaign

In collaboration with the Indian Express, one of the leading media platforms in India, Likee, the pioneering global short video creation platform from Singapore based BIGO Technology has won the Guinness World Record for creating the ‘Largest online video album of people waving the Indian flag’ during its ‘No matter where I am, #IAMINDIAN campaign. To celebrate India’s 73rd Independence Day, more than 1 lac Indians participated in the campaign which was concluded with more than 2.5 lac videos and 225.3 million views. India’s international sports sensation, Ms. Hima Das also participated in the campaign.

The #IAMINDIAN campaign hit the right chord among the Indian youth who leveraged the platform to create unique videos while waving the Indian flag to showcase their love for the nation. Interestingly, the campaign was not only limited to Likee platform but the users had taken their Likee flag-waving videos to other social platforms and the hashtag #IAMINDIAN became one of the most trending hashtags among Indians across other social media platforms too. The campaign not only saw participation from residential Indians but from NRI’s too.

Mr. Aaron Wei, Vice President, BIGO Technology says “We are overwhelmed to create the Guinness World Record, as well as receiving such a huge response from Indians for our #IAMINDIAN and we are extremely happy that Likee can provide the short-video platform for Indians to express their patriotic enthusiasm.”

He further added that “During the two years journey, Likee has grown rapidly as one of the most popular apps for young people in India, which gives us a deep understanding that Likee needs to take on more social responsibilities. I am sure that #IAMINDIAN is just one of the great and meaningful achievements and there will be more to celebrate in the future. We aim to unite more local Indian brands, charities and the media to provide more valuable activities and contents to Indians.”

Likee is a simple to use short video creation & sharing app that was launched in 2017. Available in different Indian languages (Hindi, Tamil, Marathi, Telugu, Gujarati, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam and Punjabi), the app provides some of the most extensive and innovative tools to create dynamic and engaging videos. The features’ list ranges from lip-syncing Music Magic filters, AR effects with 4D magic to a vast library of dynamic stickers. One of the key takeaways that can be drawn from this campaign is its feasibility. Likee had introduced some special stickers and features to sport the #IAMINDIAN campaign, which were leveraged by users extensively to express themselves making Independence Day more special.

Likee’s constant endeavour is to innovate and make the platform more valuable for the Indian youth. The mobile app also attracted several celebrity and media agency tie-ups in the past. Some of the most familiar faces in the industry like Disha Patni, RJ Naved, Shakti Mohan, Sahil Khan, Mayanti Langer, Zakir Khan were also seen making likee videos on several occasions. The #IAMINDIAN Campaign is one such initiative that has unified Indian voices in a remarkable way and future Likee aims to contribute to the Indian market in many more ways.