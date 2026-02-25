Lighten the load: 10 travel items that are just dead weight

Packing smart can make or break a holiday. While most of us focus on what to carry, knowing what not to pack is just as important. Overpacking adds stress, baggage fees and unnecessary hassle. Here’s a practical guide to ten things you should leave behind for a smoother, lighter and more enjoyable trip.

That extra pair of jeans, the backup dress and the third pair of shoes you might wear often end up untouched. Plan outfits around your itinerary, stick to versatile pieces and choose a colour palette that mixes and matches easily. If you can’t picture when you’ll wear it, don’t pack it.

2. Expensive jewellery

Vacations are meant to be carefree. Bringing heirloom jewellery or high-value accessories increases the risk of loss or theft. Instead, carry minimal, travel-friendly pieces that won’t cause panic if misplaced.

3. Full-size toiletries

Large shampoo bottles and full-size skincare products take up space and add weight. Most hotels provide basic toiletries, and travel-sized containers are more practical. Decant essentials into smaller bottles or buy minis to save room in your luggage.

4. Too many gadgets

Do you really need a tablet, a laptop, a DSLR, two power banks and three chargers? Carry only what you’ll realistically use. Additional electronics mean extra weight, more charging cables, and more items to keep track of. For many trips, a smartphone with a good camera is enough.

5. Brand-new shoes

New footwear may look great in photos, but it can cause painful blisters. Always pack shoes you’ve already worn and tested. Comfort should take priority over aesthetics, especially if your trip involves long walks or sightseeing.

What not to pack on a vacation (Photo: Freepik) What not to pack on a vacation (Photo: Freepik)

6. Heavy towels, blankets

Bulky towels, pillows and blankets are unnecessary unless you’re camping. Hotels, homestays and rentals typically provide linens. Carrying them only consumes precious luggage space that could be used more efficiently.

7. Excessive cash

While it’s wise to have some local currency, carrying large amounts of cash is risky. Digital payments and cards are widely accepted in most destinations. Diversify your funding sources instead of relying solely on cash.

8. Work you “might catch up on”

Packing files, extra work documents or that book you’ve been “meaning to read for six months” often creates guilt rather than productivity. Vacations are for rest and exploration. If it’s not essential, let it stay at home.

9. Hair styling tools you won’t use

Carrying a curling wand, straightener and hair dryer “just in case” adds bulk. Most hotels provide dryers, and vacations are the perfect time to embrace low-maintenance hair.

10. Hardback books

A 500-page hardcover may feel comforting, but it’s heavy and space-consuming. Opt for a paperback, e-reader or audiobook instead.