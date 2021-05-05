Zorawar Kalra proposes to offer restaurants across nine cities as vaccination centres

Top Indian restaurateur Zorawar Kalra has offered to give his restaurants in nine cities across the country to be used as vaccination centres.

In an Instagram post, the founder and managing director of Massive Restaurants wrote, “Vaccination on a war footing is the key to getting rid of this pandemic. As such if authorities permit, we would love to offer our network of restaurants across the country as vaccination centres during the lockdown.”

He added, “I hope vaccine availability issues get resolved soon.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zorawar Kalra (@zkalra)

The 43-year-old entrepreneur has also started another initiative to provide food to people in the wake of the second wave. The restaurant chain recently announced they have tied up with Swiggy Genie to provide free meals to the doorstep of COVID-afflicted families in Gurgaon, from 12:30-6:30 pm. One can also opt to pick up the meal directly from the kitchen.

Also Read | Covid vaccine: 7 things to remember if you are getting the jab

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zorawar Kalra (@zkalra)

The weekly menu comprises soya badi chawal on Monday, rajma chawal on Tuesday, Kadhi chawal on Wednesday, chhole chawal on Thursday, yellow dal rice on Friday, aloo tomato jhol rice on Saturday and mix dal chawal on Sunday.