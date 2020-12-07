Six zodiac signs that are introverts: Is yours on the list?

Find out what kind of a personality are you through your zodiac. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Introvert individuals are defined as quiet, reserved, and thoughtful; those who like to keep to themselves. The formal categorisation of introverts and extroverts was done way back in the 1960s by a psychologist named Carl Jung. According to him, the two could be separated on the basis of how they regain energy. But it is also widely believed that the zodiac sign of a person plays a key role in determining whether a person would be an extrovert or introvert.

Below, astrologer Pandit Jagannath GuruJi shares zodiac signs that are known to be introverts. Is your sun sign on the list too?

Aquarius

People hailing from this zodiac sign are believed to be the most introverted. They refrain from sharing their emotions, feelings, sadness and moments of gloom. However, these people are surprisingly good when it comes to sharing happy things.

Pisces

They do not mind speaking at length but they make it a point that they do not divulge their inner feelings and secrets. An irony with people belonging to this zodiac sign is that they presume themselves to be extroverts even as they are quite private in reality.

What kind of a personality are you? (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) What kind of a personality are you? (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Scorpio

People belonging to this zodiac sign prefer keeping their feelings inside. But they should not be mistaken to be not fun-loving. They love to have fun, and there are times when they open up as well.

Virgo

Virgos believe in keeping an earmarked distinction between their personal and public lives. They hate it when their public life is talked about on public forums. A close second to Aquarius, Virgos too are among the most introverted.

ALSO READ | Fun or faith? Why millennials continue to read zodiac

Capricorn

They open up at times but when it comes to finance, work or other important things, they remain tight-lipped. They do not let their inner feelings known publicly and prefer to keep their cards close to their chest. They can get very aggressive and at times, while very patient at others in reacting to something.

Taurus

A Taurean would always keep inner feelings private. They are introverted in every aspect of their personality. They have a tendency to trust easily and hence fear getting cheated. They staunchly believe in the idea of being self-made and also strive to make their children do the same.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd